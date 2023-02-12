MILTON -- Five Fort Atkinson wrestlers, including 152-pound weight class winner Rayhan Lopez, punched their ticket to sectionals at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 super regional hosted by Milton.

Lopez (29-9), a sophomore and the top seed, stuck Elkhorn's Andrew Hoskins at 4:22, earned a 13-3 major decision over Janesville Craig's Braden Punzel in the semifinals and topped Lake Geneva Badger's Elijah Brummett by decision 7-2 in the title match.

