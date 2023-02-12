Fort Atkinson sophomore Rayhan Lopez (left) competes with Badger's Elijah Brummett for first place in the 152-pound class of the Division 1 super regional meet in Milton on Saturday. Lopez won a 7-2 decision in the title match, going 3-0 on the day to win the weight class championship.
Fort Atkinson senior Louden Goutcher (top) competes with Badger's Mason Smith in the third place match of the 145-pound class of the Division 1 super regional meet in Milton on Saturday. Goutcher went 1-1, earning a 10-9 decision over Smith to place third and qualify for sectionals.
Anthony Wahl
Fort Atkinson sophomore Rayhan Lopez (second from right) won the 152-pound weight class championship at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 super regional at Milton.
MILTON -- Five Fort Atkinson wrestlers, including 152-pound weight class winner Rayhan Lopez, punched their ticket to sectionals at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 super regional hosted by Milton.
Lopez (29-9), a sophomore and the top seed, stuck Elkhorn's Andrew Hoskins at 4:22, earned a 13-3 major decision over Janesville Craig's Braden Punzel in the semifinals and topped Lake Geneva Badger's Elijah Brummett by decision 7-2 in the title match.
Senior Aiden Worden (39-5) snuck through by finishing fourth at 170. Worden, the top seed, lost by sudden victory 10-8 to Mukwonago's Hayden Chitwood, the eventual champion, in the semifinals. In the third place match, Worden lost a 7-3 decision to Badger's Santino Butitta. With his season hanging in the balance, Worden beat Milton's Terrel Fisher by decision 12-5.
Junior Robert Wildenauer (13-17) finished third at 132. He stuck Elkhorn's Kayne Gatton at 4:36 in the quarterfinals, lost by sudden victory to Craig's Caleb Weir 7-5 before winning by technical fall 18-3 versus Badger's Keegan Madden in the third place match.
Senior Louden Goutcher (24-9) placed third at 145. He lost by decision 7-4 to Mukwonago's Thomas Jungwirth in the semis before edging Badger's Mason Smith by decision 10-9 in the third place match.
Freshman Joshua Strasburg placed fourth at 120. He lost a 9-4 decision to Mukwonago's Alex Needham in the quarters, received a pair of byes and then pinned Craig's Aidyn Tucker at 3:26 in the fourth place match.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to next Saturday's sectional hosted by Burlington and the top two teams -- Mukwonago with 235 points and Milton with 201 -- qualify for Tuesday's team sectional competition.
Fort's Caleb Horwath (20-11) went 1-1 with one pin to place fifth at 106, Noah Horwath (19-13) went 0-1 to finish fifth at 126, Rocco Foelker (18-11) went 1-2 with one decision to finish sixth at 195, Eliel Acosta (13-18) placed sixth at 220 and Rylan Guth (13-23) finished sixth at 285.
Team scores: Mukwonago 235, Milton 201, Janesville Parker 167.5, Lake Geneva Badger 138, Elkhorn Area 104, Fort Atkinson 90.5, Janesville Craig 88, Beloit Memorial 72.
