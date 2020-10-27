JEFFERSON — Superintendents, principals and athletic directors involved with the Rock Valley Conference are working to set strict rules and protocols to get the “ball rolling” for a limited winter sports season.
With a whole series of meetings under their belts to nail down what they thought it would take to make high school winter sports competitions safe during the coronavirus pandemic, conference representatives are now taking their plans back to their individual school boards for feedback.
The School District of Jefferson Board of Education received a report on the conference’s tentative plans on Monday.
After the conference receives initial input from the various school boards, the plan will go back to the conference level to be tweaked, and then around the second week of November, planners will be returning to their individual school boards for a vote on the final plan.
The Rock Valley conference includes Jefferson, Whitewater and Edgerton in this immediate area, as well as other more far-flung districts like East Troy, Big Foot, Brodhead, Clinton, Evansville, McFarland, and Turner.
In the fall, while some other area conferences chose to go ahead with high school sports competitions, the RVC chose not to play any fall sports at all.
But even though COVID-19 numbers have spiked sharply in the months since, planners think they have a better handle on the precautions that would be necessary to keep players and staff safe.
The biggest change that’s currently on the table would be the elimination of spectators for games, matches and meets.
As the winter sports plan is currently proposed, only players, coaches, trainers, referees, other sports officials, bus drivers and media representatives would be allowed at RVC competitions.
Games would be streamed live to allow anyone with an internet connection to tune in, and no admission would be charged.
Later on in the season, if things go well, there’s a possibility for opening competitions up to a limited number of spectators, starting with athletes’ parents.
Other precautionary measures built into the plan as it stands include social distancing requirements for all of those not competing at a particular moment and mandatory masking of all participants and attendees at any indoor sporting event.
The overarching philosophy is that school-affiliated sports are a privilege, not a right, and the health and safety of students, staff and families must come first.
However, organizers realize that high school sports play a very important role in participants’ lives, improving not only their physical health, but also their mental, social and emotional development, School District of Jefferson Superintendent Mark Rollefson said.
To offer high school sports at all in a pandemic climate is a challenging venture, though, he acknowledged.
“To make this happen, it’s vital that we strictly adhere to all of the health and safety precautions,” he said.
The list of COVID-19 sports protocols is exhaustive and still being adjusted. Some of the key measures include designated entrances and exits, the elimination of locker room use, extra sanitization before and after competitions, the use of individual, labeled water bottles, individual versus communal chalk sources for gymnastics competitors, etc.
All auxiliary participants, such as pep bands, cheer and dance squads, are on hold for the time being.
It’s still possible that the whole season, individual sports, or the participation of individual schools or teams could be nixed based on the ever-changing metrics of the virus.
But right now, planners are looking at a girls basketball season that would start Nov. 16 with the first competition Nov. 24 and a boys season that would start Nov. 23 with the first competition Nov. 27.
The superintendents of RVC conference schools will be meeting again Nov. 4 (virtually) to review the responses of their respective school boards.
The finalized plan is likely to come to school boards for final approval the week of Nov. 9.
Reacting to the tentative plan as it stands, Jefferson school board members generally supported the measures that would allow high school sports to resume.
One school board member questioned the limitation on spectators, saying that families in areas with poor internet connectivity (such as the Sullivan/Rome area) might not be able to tune into the live-streamed competitions.
However, most were in favor of the strictest limits on spectators, noting that sports are not about the parents — they’re about the development of the high school athletes.
Backing the strict spectator limits, board member Terri Wenkman said that schools have had to come up with ways to coexist with this COVID-19 so that they can offer students an education.
However, to some degree, “We are at the mercy of the community.” Wenkman said, referencing less-than-strict adherence among local residents to CDC-recommended pandemic precautions such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
Schools have already been taking very strict COVID-19 measures, and those precautions seem to be working well, Rollefson said.
“We haven’t seen a lot of cases where the exposures came from the school,” he said. “Usually, they originate somewhere else. However, we are confined to the walls of our own schools here, and now we’d be looking at bringing people in from outside the district.”
Rollefson said that he would hate to see sporting events become a source for COVID-19 cases that would spread from athletes to other members of the student body and on to their parents and into the community.
Athletes would also be asked to adhere to strict quarantine requirements if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19, with or without a positive test.
“There’s no guarantee,’ said Steve Gee, Jefferson athletic director. “Even with all of these mitigation measures, things are going to happen. There are games that will be missed and will have to be rescheduled. We have to be flexible.
Among those schools which have been playing fall sports, Gee said, there have been instances in which one team is suddenly looking for a different opponent on the night before a scheduled football game because the other team had to cancel out due to COVID-19 exposure.
