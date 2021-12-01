Jefferson’s football team had 11 players garner all-conference accolades in recently held Rock Valley Conference voting while Whitewater had five players voted all-league.
First-team selections for the Eagles were senior running back Brady Gotto, senior Brady Lehman (offensive line and defensive end), sophomore Haden Dempsey (offensive line and defensive line) and senior outside linebacker Joel Martin. Whippet senior inside linebacker Carter Friend was also a first-team performer.
Gotto had a team-best 861 rushing yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, and scored 10 touchdowns.
“Brady was super explosive all season,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “He was a guy other teams recognized that when he touched it, he could bring it to the house. We saw it in the playoffs with long runs and returning the opening kickoff versus Monroe. Other coaches recognized how explosive he was when he was carrying the ball.”
Lehman manned the right guard spot offensively and was a player opposing coaches looked to run away from on defense.
“For as big as Brady is, he’s a fast kid,” Gee said. “He has the ability to get out and lead block for the outside run. There’s years that outside run play is something we have to put in our pocket. That was a go-to play this season. Owen Cass scored an 83-yard touchdown versus East Troy on that play. Brady is a great lead blocker going right. Going left on our trap and counter plays, he is kicking out that defensive end and making plays for us. He has a good combo of power and speed.
“Teams tried to do everything they could to run away from Brady. People knew he could dominant that side of the field. When we played New Berlin Eisenhower, they weren’t quite as aware what he was capable of and he shut down that entire side when they tried running at him.”
Dempsey, a two-year starter, showcased his physical nature at left guard and ate up blocks on the interior of the D-line.
“Guys on our team were complementary of him only being a sophomore saying it was amazing how talented he was for being such a young guy,” Gee said. “He is a great trap blocker and a punishing blocker. Patrick Rogers and Ethan Dieckman took turns having a big game running trap, and that was Dempsey springing those trap blocks. He understands the offense. For as young as he is, he is intelligent and makes suggestions for things that can work.
“Defensively, his ability to read and beat the block stands out. On the inside, we’re not about trying to get across the line. We want to read the guy across the line and beat him where he’s trying to go. Dempsey has quick hips, can beat reach blocks and sees traps coming. He’ll get to a spot and force a couple guys to have to block him. That frees things up for the linebackers. Our interior guys are there to eat up blocks and make linebackers look good. He did that this year.”
Martin produced 62 tackles and a team-leading four interceptions.
“Every year you hope you have someone you can put in the box that can also be successful in the secondary,” Gee said. “Joel did a good job in both areas. Joel approached the coaching staff about playing strong safety before the season. He’s a good run stopper and has had lots of interceptions. He was voted team MVP by his teammates. He was a guy we absolutely had to have on the field, especially on the defensive side.”
Friend tallied a team-best 71 tackles, including seven for a loss, and forced two fumbles.
Second-team honorees included Jefferson senior quarterback Evan Neitzel, senior running back Nate McKenzie, Martin (tight end/H back), senior offensive lineman Dylan Hesse and senior inside linebacker Aiden Behm. Whitewater senior wide receiver Marcus DePorter was also selected to the second team.
Neitzel had a 48.6 percent completion percentage, throwing for 732 yards and seven touchdowns along with five interceptions.
“Monroe coach Toby Golembiewski and I talked about double wing T quarterbacks being in a thankless position,” Gee said. “We would rely on him to make plays and be a lead blocker. There was not many opportunities to pass. Give him credit for his ability to manage the game. The thing that impressed me most about him, and this is a group effort too, is the audible calls this year. Only one time can I think all year that there was an audible that wasn’t a great call. He made me look good. Coaches on the headset would say ‘that’s a good call.’ Id say ‘that’s all Evan.”’
McKenzie ran it for 546 yards, scoring nine times while averaging 4.6 yards per game.
“Nate has all the talent in the world,” Gee said. “He was a little dinged up this year. Coaches that saw Nate during the season pegged him as a first-teamer cause he was dominating. When you miss a couple games, it’s hard to be a first-teamer. He certainly has first-team skills. He’s a punishing runner that would run around you or through you. The ankle injury kept him from the first team. He should be proud of what he did because he had a great year.”
Martin had 18 receptions for 362 yards, good for 20.1 yards per grab, and four touchdowns.
“Joel was easily Evan’s favorite target and teams knew that,” Gee said. “Joel was still our leading receiver. He sets the edge when we’re running outside to the right and is a punishing blocker setting the edge. He moved guys to the point they disappeared off the screen on film because he blocked them away. He’s a good blocker and pass catcher.”
Hesse played center, organizing and motivating his offensive line cohorts.
“When we are running power inside, Dylan is either taking the nose head up or blocking guy away from him,” Gee said. “Looking at the end zone view on film, you see guys disappear and running lanes open up. Dylan got better and better as the year went on. He was a dominating player for us as the year went on. He was also a great emotional leader, which is exactly what you want from a center. He’d get everyone lined up properly and get people excited. He did the extra stuff to keep the line together and did a great job of it.”
Behm recorded 53 tackles, including four for a loss, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pair of passes.
“You love a guy who has a nose for the football,” Gee said. “Aiden made big interceptions and was always around the ball when it was on the ground, either causing a fumble or recovering it. Middle linebackers are making reads or looking to fill. Aiden did a great job of that. We pitched several shutouts near the end of the season and that isn’t going to happen unless your linebackers are playing well in the middle. He deserves a lot of credit for that.”
DePorter had 23 receptions for 254 yards, averaging 11 yards per grab, and caught two TDs.
Honorable mention recipients were Jefferson seniors Jon Lenz, Jesse Heller and Ethan Dieckman and Whitewater seniors Wyatt Nickels, Mason DePorter and Brock Grosinske.
Monroe won the conference with a 7-0 record, followed by Jefferson at 6-1, McFarland at 5-2, Evansville at 4-3, East Troy at 3-4, Edgerton at 2-5, Whitewater at 1-6 and Edgewood, which had to forfeit all of its wins on the season due to the use of an ineligible player, at 0-7.
Rock Valley Football
Offensive Player of the Year School Year
Joe Hartlieb Edgewood 12
Defensive Player of the Year School Year
Jackson Trudgeon Edgewood 12
Lineman of the Year School Year
Isaac Bunker Monroe 11
Back of the Year School Year
Keatin Sweeney Monroe 11
Head Coach of the Year School
Jesse Norris Edgewood
Assistant Coach of the Year School
Scott Silvestri Edgewood
First Team Offense
Name School Position Year
Chase Maves Evansville Quarterback 12
Joe Hartlieb Edgewood Quarterback 12
Keaton Sweeney Monroe Running Back 11
JT Seagreaves Monroe Running Back 12
Brady Gotto Jefferson Running Back 12
Alex Hernandez Monroe Running Back 11
Jackson Trudgeon Edgewood Receiver 12
Cam Fane Edgewood Receiver 12
Shane Kisting Edgerton Receiver 12
Trevor Bahrs Evansville Receiver 12
Kane Howlett Evansville Tight End / H Back 12
Mark Haering Edgewood Tight End / H Back 11
Isaac Bunker Monroe Offensive Line 11
Austin Fuchs Monroe Offensive Line 11
Baylin Crull Evansville Offensive Line 12
Martius Bautista Edgewood Offensive Line 12
Brady Lehman Jefferson Offensive Line 12
Haden Dempsey Jefferson Offensive Line 10
Keats Dyslin McFarland Offensive Line 11
Guenther Switzer McFarland Offensive Line 12
Sam Klestinski Edgewood Kicker 11
First Team Defense
Name School Position Year
Stephen Kopecky Evansville Defensive Line 12
Haden Dempsey Jefferson Defensive Line 10
Braedon Bakken East Troy Defensive Line 12
Guenther Switzer McFarland Defensive Line 12
JT Seagreaves Monroe Defensive End 12
Sean Rufenacht Monroe Defensive End 11
Brady Lehman Jefferson Defensive End 12
Gage Farrington Edgerton Defensive End 12
Carter Friend Whitewater Inside Linebacker 12
Liam Hermanson Monroe Inside Linebacker 12
Chase Koch Edgewood Inside Linebacker 12
Paul Morris McFarland Inside Linebacker 11
Tucker Markham Monroe Outside Linebacker 11
Beau Allison Edgerton Outside Linebacker 11
Mark Haering Edgewood Outside Linebacker 11
Joel Martin Jefferson Outside Linebacker 12
Shane Kisting Edgerton Defensive Back 12
Trevor Bahrs Evansville Defensive Back 12
Jackson Trudgeon Edgewood Defensive Back 12
Dadon Gillen McFarland Defensive Back 11
Mason Folk McFarland Punter 11
Second Team Offense
Name School Position Year
Evan Neitzel Jefferson Quarterback 12
Nate McKenzie Jefferson Running Back 12
Chase Quelle McFarland Running Back 12
Alex Johnson Evansville Running Back 12
Dadon Gillen McFarland Wide Receiver 11
Aiden Taylor East Troy Wide Receiver 11
Marcus DePorter Whitewater Wide Receiver 12
Joel Martin Jefferson Tight End / H Back 12
Nathaniel Baker Monroe Offensive Line 11
Stephen Kopecky Evansville Offensive Line 12
Quinn Grovesteen Matchey Evansville Offensive Line 11
Andrew Budzinski Edgewood Offensive Line 12
Gen Nagamatsu Edgewood Offensive Line 12
Dylan Hesse Jefferson Offensive Line 12
Gage Farrington Edgerton Offensive Line 12
Lucas Flom Monroe Kicker 12
Second Team Defense
Jackson Kitzmiller Edgewood Defensive Line 9
Kaden Kuester Monroe Defensive Line 10
Connor Paullin East Troy Defensive Line 12
Cade Rux McFarland Defensive End 11
Wes Coates Edgewood Defensive End 10
Martius Bautista Edgewood Defensive End 12
Aiden Behm Jefferson Inside Linebacker 12
Andrew Budzinski Edgewood Inside Linebacker 12
Chase Quelle McFarland Inside Linebacker 12
Blake Kader East Troy Inside Linebacker 11
Carson Hughes Edgewood Outside Linebacker 12
Kyle Kussow McFarland Outside Linebacker 11
Ayden Vest Evansville Outside Linebacker 12
Aaron Roidt Monroe Defensive Back 12
Drew Indergand Monroe Defensive Back 11
Evan Rettkowski McFarland Defensive Back 12
Connor Paullin East Troy Punter 12
Honorable Mention
Name Grade School
Drake Kulick 12 East Troy
Mike Islami 12 East Troy
Brady Ramlow 12 East Troy
Braydan Troeger 11 Edgerton
Carson Brown 11 Edgerton
Aydan Hanson 12 Edgerton
Leo Keonig 11 Edgewood
Finn Caulum 11 Edgewood
Sam Klestinski 11 Edgewood
Grayden Geske 11 Evansville
Cutter Lange 12 Evansville
Gunner Katzenmeyer 12 Evansville
Jon Lenz 12 Jefferson
Jesse Heller 12 Jefferson
Ethan Dieckman 12 Jefferson
Travis Zadra 11 McFarland
Austin Miller 12 McFarland
Deven Kulp 11 McFarland
Chase Stoerp 12 Monroe
Jace Amacher 12 Monroe
Drew Indergand 11 Monroe
Brock Grosinske 12 Whitewater
Wyatt Nickels 12 Whitewater
Mason DePorter 12 Whitewater
