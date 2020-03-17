After a second-team selection last year, Whitewater's Kacie Carollo upped her game even more this season as a junior.
Carollo was rewarded by being named to the Rock Valley Conference’s first team.
Carollo scored 19.1 points per game for the Whippets and broke the 1,000 career-point mark this season. Carollo ended with 20 or more points 14 times her junior year, including six 20-point plus performances to end the season.
Her season-high was 28 points.
Backcourt mate and senior Abby Grosinske was selected to the conference’s second team. She scored 12.8 points per game.
Grosinske scored a season-high 27 points against Fort Atkinson.
Jefferson junior Ainsley Howard joined Grosinske on the second team.
Howard averaged a team-best 14 points per game for the Eagles. Similar to Carollo, Howard was also scoring well down the stretch, finishing with 20 and 25 points the final two games.
Jefferson junior Josie Peterson and freshman Ayianna Johnson both received honorable-mention nods. Johnson scored 8.4 points per game and had eight scoring games in double digits.
Peterson scored 6.4 points per game for the Eagles. Whitewater senior Cassidy Laue was also an honorable mention, scoring 8.3 points per game. She scored 14 points or more four times for the Whippets this season.
Evansville senior Paige Banks was named Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year.
ALL-ROCK VALLEY
First team: P. Banks, Evan., sr.; K. Carollo, White., jr.; O. Tinder, BT, jr.; L. Kalk, Clin., sr.; A. Dix, Brod., fr.; K. Hildebrandt, McF, jr.; R. Courier, BF, sr.
Second team: J. Rinehart, Evan., jr.; A. Howard, Jeff., jr.; A. Grosinske, White., sr.; K. Moe, Brod., so.; O. Roehl, Clin., jr.; A. Ciochon, Clin., sr.; K. Fox Gunderson, Edge., so.
Honorable mention: L. Larson, BF, so.; V. Larson, BF, sr.; C. Purdue, Brod., sr.; O. Oliver, Brod., so.; H. Welte, Clin., sr.; E. Teubert, Clin., so.; M. Golabowski, ET, jr.; E. Scurek, ET, jr.; S. Fox, Edge., fr.; A. Eftemoff, Evan., sr.; R. Tofte, jr.; A. Johnson, Jeff., fr.; J. Peterson, Jeff., jr.; L. Lonigro, McF, jr.; F. Gilberston, McF, sr.; M. Young, BT, sr.; J. Njoo, BT, sr.; C. Laue, White., sr.
Player of the Year — Banks, Evansville, sr.
Coach of the Year — Wiemiller, Evansville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.