Jefferson’s conference-winning softball team placed eight players on the Rock Valley all-conference teams voted upon recently.
Senior catcher Aidyn Messmann and senior shortstop Savannah Serdynski shared Player of the Year accolades while Mark Peterson brought home Coach of the Year honors.
Messmann hit 12 home runs and totaled 28 extra-base hits. She drove in 53 runs and scored 37 times, averaging .490 on the season with a slugging percentage of 1.052 and an OPS of 1.588. As catcher, Messmann only made one error.
“She was the glue of our team for four years,” Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. “It’s tough to replace a player like that. She calls a good game behind the plate and shuts down team’s running games.
“Aidyn had some big hits and homers in key games. She’s going to play at Green Bay for a reason. She’s a tremendous player for us and she had another great season.”
Serdynski averaged .705 with an OBP of .741 and OPS of 1.618. She amassed 74 hits and scored 57 runs, also stealing 32 bags.
“Savannah had an outstanding year,” Peterson said. “She was the catalyst who got things started. She played shortstop very well too with only one error in 73 chances. She had a terrific season for us start to finish.
“The coaches in the Rock Valley recognized both Savannah and Aidyn were extremely great players and in the end they should be Co-Players of the Year.”
Freshman pitcher Aeryn Messmann, sophomore infielder Lily Fairfield and freshmen outfielders Breleigh Mengel and Hildie Dempsey joined Serdynski and Aidyn Messmann on the first-team all-league list.
Aeryn Messmann pitched 81 innings on the year, posting an ERA of 1.30 and a record of 11-1. She struck out 114 hitters against 27 walks.
“Aeryn came along as the season went on,” Peterson said. “She solidified herself as our No. 1 pitcher in a group of talented pitchers we had this season.
“We wanted consistent defense behind her. The fact she finished the season strong for us in conference earned her first-team pitchers rights as a freshman. She pitched in some big games down the stretch versus Turner and McFarland.”
Fairfield hit .500 on the season with an OBP of .542. She tallied 44 hits, scored 43 runs and finished with 10 extra-base knocks.
“Lily did a great job for us in the No. 2 hole,” Peterson said. “When she wasn’t laying down bunts or moving people over, she was hitting nice line drives. Lily had a great season.
“The coaches recognized she played third and center when Dempsey pitched. Lily hit .552 in conference with five triples.”
Mengel hit .363, driving in 32 runs while scoring 22 times.
“Breleigh had a solid season for us batting in the No. 4 hole,” Peterson said. “Batting behind Aidyn, you have to have someone to protect her. Breleigh had clutch hits.
“She moved from left field to right and made good, athletic plays for us. She was also a very good pitcher. I thought she was unselfish and did what she had to do.”
Dempsey averaged .441 and drove in 26 runs, scoring 18 times. She had an ERA of 1.94 in 36 frames with 57 strikeouts while posting a record of 5-1.
“Hildie was another unselfish player who played a great center field for us,” Peterson said. “She was also our No. 2 pitcher and pitched in some big games, earning a lot of wins and closing some games out.
“Her hitting came around as the season went on hitting in the five hole. She always put it in play.”
Jefferson freshman pitcher Ashlyn Enke and senior infielder Julia Ball were second-team selections while senior outfielder Abby Helmink garnered honorable mention honors.
Enke, who hit .338 with two homers, had ERA of 1.15 in 30 1/3 innings, posting a 5-0 record in conference games while wracking up 52 strikeouts against just six walks on the season.
“Ashlyn had two no-hitters and did a good job for us pitching in conference and playing first base,” Peterson said. “Up to this point in her career, she hadn’t played much first base on her travel team.”
Ball, who was 3-0 as a pitcher, hit .299 with a pair of home runs. She drove in 22 runs and scored 14 times on the year.
“Julia was a good team player who played a good second base,” Peterson said. “In conference, she hit .340 with 19 RBI and two homers. She was a great captain and a great leader. Julia did her role at second base and knocked runners in at the plate for us.”
Helmink hit a home run and scored 16 runs.
“Abby did a good job moving from right field to left field,” Peterson said. “She put the ball in play, bunted when we needed her to and was a two-year starter for us.”
For Whitewater, freshman outfielder Falyn Krahn and senior utility player Lexi Juoni were second-team selections and junior Jenna Pope was an honorable mention honoree.
Jefferson won the Rock Valley with a record of 17-1, followed by Brodhead at 15-3, Turner at 14-4, McFarland at 11-7, Edgerton at 9-9, Clinton at 8-10, East Troy at 7-11, Big Foot at 5-13 and Whitewater and Evansville each at 2-16.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers—McKenna Young, jr., Brodhead; Ava Risum, fr., Brodhead; Aeryn Messmann, fr., Jefferson.
Catchers—Taetum Hoesly, jr., Brodhead; Aidyn Messmann, sr., Jefferson.
Infielders—Luci Kapelka, sr., East Troy; Lily Fairfield, so., Jefferson; Kamdyn Davis, so., Beloit Turner; Sophia Leitzen, so., Brodhead; Savannah Serdynski, sr., Jefferson.
Outfielders—Hildie Dempsey, fr., Jefferson; Breleigh Mengel, fr., Jefferson; Grace Olmstead, sr., Beloit Turner; Riley Summers, sr., Walworth Big Foot.
Utility—Paige Hendricks, sr., Clinton.
Players of the Year—Aidyn Messmann, Jefferson; Savannah Serdynski, Jefferson.
Coach of the Year—Mark Peterson, Jefferson.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers—Ashlyn Enke, fr., Jefferson; Ryleigh Rose, jr., Beloit Turner.
Catchers—Bailee Judd, jr., McFarland.
Infielders—Brynne Bieri, jr., McFarland; Lily Wolf, fr., Walworth Big Foot; Julia Ball, sr., Jefferson; Katie Gunderson, sr., Edgerton.
Outfielders—Alexis-Rose Fischer, sr., McFarland; Falyn Krahn, fr., Whitewater; Elli Teubert, sr., Clinton.
Utility—Lexi Juoni, sr., Whitewater.
HONORABLE MENTION
Walworth Big Foot—Holly Kynell, fr.; Adalynn Quackenbush, sr.
Brodhead—Cora Hafen, sr.; Jaelyn Hillard, so.
Clinton—Allie Bell, so.; Ashley Theisen, fr.
East Troy—Mary Schrieber, sr.; Kendyl Kreuziger, sr.
Edgerton—Nicole Shaw, so.; Hannah Zeimet, sr.
Evansville—Tailer Barelt, jr.
Jefferson—Abby Helmink, sr.
McFarland—Maddy Fortune, sr.; Hannah Hall, sr.
Beloit Turner—Jocelyn Jordan, sr.; Paloma Reyes, sr.
Whitewater—Jenna Pope, jr.
