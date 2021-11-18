Kindyl Kilar
Whitewater junior outside hitter Kindyl Kilar attacks during a home conference match against Jefferson on Sept. 9. Kilar received first-team all-conference honors in recently held Rock Valley voting.

Whitewater junior outside hitter Kindyl Kilar was voted first-team all-conference in recently held Rock Valley Conference volleyball voting.

Kilar, a University of Maryland, Baltimore County commit, amassed 440 kills, averaging 5.1 per set, while contributing 50 aces, 17 total blocks and 286 digs.

"Kindyl displayed many qualities that helped her and the team be successful," Whitewater volleyball coach Kathy Bullis said. "Motivation: she has the desire to be better than her opponent and even better than her personal best. She is patient with her training process and perseveres when working on her skills and focusing on her goals and the team's goals.

"Poise under stress: We looked to her a lot to get a side out and oftentimes was called on to take over a game. She had the poise and confidence to do so and if anything, I believe she thrived under pressure and wanted to be victorious is whatever she did.

"Self-discipline: Kindyl's success on the court didn't happen overnight. She had the self-discipline to put in early morning training in the weight training room, she works very hard to put in more practice in her off time, and has displayed the ability to power through sore muscles and exhaustion.

"Kindyl stepped up this year and took on a more vocal leadership role within the team. She encouraged her teammates and was a leader on the court by providing feedback. Most importantly, she led through example on how to work hard and be focused."

The Whippets' Caleigh Yang, a junior libero, was named to the second team. Yang totaled 288 digs, adding 18 aces and 44 assists.

"Caleigh is the most humble person I know," Bullis said. "When she would make a mistake, she acknowledged it and accepted it rather than trying to make excuses. Alternately, when the team is successful, she doesn’t take all of the credit even though it was all the communication she started to own (telling hitter where to hit, taking 90% of the balls) that made our front row successful."

Whitewater senior Avery Hintz, junior Cali Kopecky and Jefferson seniors Aidyn Messmann and Savannah Serdynski were honorable mention selections.

McFarland won the conference at 9-0, followed by Edgerton at 7-1, Brodhead at 6-1, Whitewater at 4-4, Big Foot at 4-4-1, Evansville and East Troy each at 4-5, Jefferson at 2-6, Clinton at 0-7 and Beloit Turner at 0-7-1.

2021 Girls Volleyball All-Conference Team

Player of the Year: Abbie Dix Brodhead

Firs Team

Abbie Dix Brodhead Middle Hitter Junior

Kindyl Kilar Whitewater Outside Hitter Junior

Alexis Kammerer Brodhead Setter Junior

Avery Pennekamp McFarland Outside Hitter Senior

Kate Gunderson Edgerton Setter Senior

Maddy Fortune McFarland Setter Senior

Gwen Crull McFarland Middle Hitter Junior

Shannon Rusch Edgerton Outside Hitter Junior

Hannah Rounds McFarland Outside Hitter Senior

Second Team

Abby Blum Edgerton Libero Senior

Ella Seager East Troy Setter Senior

Mya Burdick Big Foot Middle Hitter Senior

Mckenna Young Brodhead Outside Hitter Junior

Caleigh Yang Whitewater Libero Junior

Sami Johnston Edgerton Middle Hitter Junior

Summer Chapman East Troy Middle Hitter Senior

Maria Messling Evansville Middle Hitter Junior

Morgan Rego Big Foot Libero Senior

Honorable Mention

Sydney Wilson Big Foot Junior

Riley Summers Big Foot Senior

Addison Yates Brodhead Sophomore

Madisyn Kail Brodhead Senior

Elli Teubert Clinton Senior

Jayden Nortier Clinton Junior

Abby Erman East Troy Junior

Carmen Crandall Edgerton Senior

Hannah Zeimet Edgerton Senior

Skye McDermott Evansville Junior

Adison Etringer Evansville Junior

Savannah Serdynski Jefferson Senior

Aidyn Messmann Jefferson Senior

Holly Casucci McFarland Senior

Ainsley Pennekamp McFarland Sophomore

Avery Hintz Whitewater Senior

Cali Kopecky Whitewater Junior

Elizabeth DeZwarte Turner Junior

Fran McKearn Turner Senior

