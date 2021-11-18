Whitewater junior outside hitter Kindyl Kilar was voted first-team all-conference in recently held Rock Valley Conference volleyball voting.
Kilar, a University of Maryland, Baltimore County commit, amassed 440 kills, averaging 5.1 per set, while contributing 50 aces, 17 total blocks and 286 digs.
"Kindyl displayed many qualities that helped her and the team be successful," Whitewater volleyball coach Kathy Bullis said. "Motivation: she has the desire to be better than her opponent and even better than her personal best. She is patient with her training process and perseveres when working on her skills and focusing on her goals and the team's goals.
"Poise under stress: We looked to her a lot to get a side out and oftentimes was called on to take over a game. She had the poise and confidence to do so and if anything, I believe she thrived under pressure and wanted to be victorious is whatever she did.
"Self-discipline: Kindyl's success on the court didn't happen overnight. She had the self-discipline to put in early morning training in the weight training room, she works very hard to put in more practice in her off time, and has displayed the ability to power through sore muscles and exhaustion.
"Kindyl stepped up this year and took on a more vocal leadership role within the team. She encouraged her teammates and was a leader on the court by providing feedback. Most importantly, she led through example on how to work hard and be focused."
The Whippets' Caleigh Yang, a junior libero, was named to the second team. Yang totaled 288 digs, adding 18 aces and 44 assists.
"Caleigh is the most humble person I know," Bullis said. "When she would make a mistake, she acknowledged it and accepted it rather than trying to make excuses. Alternately, when the team is successful, she doesn’t take all of the credit even though it was all the communication she started to own (telling hitter where to hit, taking 90% of the balls) that made our front row successful."
Whitewater senior Avery Hintz, junior Cali Kopecky and Jefferson seniors Aidyn Messmann and Savannah Serdynski were honorable mention selections.
McFarland won the conference at 9-0, followed by Edgerton at 7-1, Brodhead at 6-1, Whitewater at 4-4, Big Foot at 4-4-1, Evansville and East Troy each at 4-5, Jefferson at 2-6, Clinton at 0-7 and Beloit Turner at 0-7-1.
2021 Girls Volleyball All-Conference Team
Player of the Year: Abbie Dix Brodhead
Firs Team
Abbie Dix Brodhead Middle Hitter Junior
Kindyl Kilar Whitewater Outside Hitter Junior
Alexis Kammerer Brodhead Setter Junior
Avery Pennekamp McFarland Outside Hitter Senior
Kate Gunderson Edgerton Setter Senior
Maddy Fortune McFarland Setter Senior
Gwen Crull McFarland Middle Hitter Junior
Shannon Rusch Edgerton Outside Hitter Junior
Hannah Rounds McFarland Outside Hitter Senior
Second Team
Abby Blum Edgerton Libero Senior
Ella Seager East Troy Setter Senior
Mya Burdick Big Foot Middle Hitter Senior
Mckenna Young Brodhead Outside Hitter Junior
Caleigh Yang Whitewater Libero Junior
Sami Johnston Edgerton Middle Hitter Junior
Summer Chapman East Troy Middle Hitter Senior
Maria Messling Evansville Middle Hitter Junior
Morgan Rego Big Foot Libero Senior
Honorable Mention
Sydney Wilson Big Foot Junior
Riley Summers Big Foot Senior
Addison Yates Brodhead Sophomore
Madisyn Kail Brodhead Senior
Elli Teubert Clinton Senior
Jayden Nortier Clinton Junior
Abby Erman East Troy Junior
Carmen Crandall Edgerton Senior
Hannah Zeimet Edgerton Senior
Skye McDermott Evansville Junior
Adison Etringer Evansville Junior
Savannah Serdynski Jefferson Senior
Aidyn Messmann Jefferson Senior
Holly Casucci McFarland Senior
Ainsley Pennekamp McFarland Sophomore
Avery Hintz Whitewater Senior
Cali Kopecky Whitewater Junior
Elizabeth DeZwarte Turner Junior
Fran McKearn Turner Senior
