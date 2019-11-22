WHITEWATER — Junior Kacie Carollo made three 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Whitewater Whippets in their 56-22 victory over visiting Walworth Big Foot in Rock Valley Conference prep girls basketball Friday night.
Carollo was joined in double figures by senior Alyssa Schumacher, who scored 13 points.
Lindsay Poulson scored nine points to lead Big Foot.
Whitewater will continue its season on the road against Evansville on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
McFarland 59, Jefferson 43
McFARLAND — Ainsley Howard scored 12 points and Claire Beck added six for the Jefferson Eagles, but they were defeated by host McFarland, 59-43, in a Rock Valley Conference game on Friday night.
Jefferson returns to action at home Tuesday against Brodhead at 7:15 p.m.
