JEFFERSON — Jefferson head coach Greg Jefferies thought the more intense team won Thursday night.
Edgerton jumped out to a 10-0 lead and rode off its early energy to a 61-42 victory over Jefferson Thursday night in a Rock Valley Conference game at Jefferson High School.
“I think we needed to match their intensity level,” Jefferies said. “I thought defensively we played really well in the first half, but we just needed to play a better second half and we didn’t.
“We just needed to bring the effort tonight. I don’t think it was there all 36 minutes.”
The Eagles (1-2, 1-2) got their first bucket of the game at the 11 minute, 42 second mark in the first half to make it 10-2.
Jefferson eventually cut the deficit down to 16-13 after a basket and a free throw from senior Reese Fetherston with 6:02 left in the half. Edgerton closed out the half on a 9-3 run to take a 25-16 advantage into the break.
Crimson Tide senior Brian Rusch started off the second half with a 3-pointer to make it 28-16 and the Eagles were never able to cut the lead under double digits the rest of the way.
Jefferson did get the game down to 11 at 53-42 with just over 3:30 to play, but a dunk from Crimson Tide senior Nick Spang essentially put the game away with 2:30 left in the contest.
“We spotted them 10 points to start the game, we had to dig ourselves out of a deficit the rest of the game. That’s not easy to do,” Jefferies said. “Our intensity was not there to start tonight and it kind of carried throughout the game.”
Senior James Monogue led the way for the Eagles with a team-high 16 points. Senior Caleb Stelse scored seven points and senior Jared Vogel added six.
“I know we only scored 42 points, but we got really good looks at the basket,” Jefferies said. “I think we turned the ball over too much. Taking care of the ball in the half court has to be a necessity.”
Junior Clayton Jenny led all scorers with 19 points for Edgerton. Spang scored 10 points and junior Drew Hanson and senior Brian Rusch also scored double digits with 12 points each.
“Any time that they put someone on the floor it was someone that was an offensive threat,” Jefferies said. “We knew that with the scouting report and watching film, that all guys one to eight are offensive threats. It makes it difficult, you can’t help off of anyone.”
Up next for the Eagles will be a conference home game versus Beloit Turner Tuesday in Jefferson at 7:15 p.m. The Crimson Tide will host Clinton in a conference matchup Tuesday in Edgerton at 7:15 p.m.
EDGERTON 61, JEFFERSON 42
Crimson Tide 25 36 — 61
Eagles 16 26 — 42
Edgerton (fg-ftm-pts) — Jenny 6 5-6 19, Hanson 5 0-0 12, Coombs 1 0-0 3, Rusch 5 0-0 12, Gullickson 1 0-2 2, Norland 1 0-0 3, Spang 5 0-0 10. Totals — 24 5-8 61.
Jefferson (fg-ftm-pts) — Miller 2 0-0 5, McGraw 1 0-0 3, Fetherston 2 1-1 5, Stelse 3 0-0 7, Monogue 3 8-8 16, Vogel 3 0-0 6. Totals — 14 9-9 42.
3-pointers — E (Jenny 2, Hanson 2, Coombs, Rusch 2, Norland) 8; J (Miller, McGraw, Stelse, Monogue 2) 5. Total fouls — E 12, J 11.
