JEFFERSON — It was in the post where the Jefferson Eagles established an advantage in the first half. Turnovers kept them from extending their lead more than five points though.
Big Foot had an 8-2 run that began late in the first half and extended into the early stages of the second half before Jefferson senior Jared Vogel 6-foot-7 height proved too much to overcome.
Vogel made buckets on back-to-back possessions to give Jefferson the lead for good and the Eagles went on to earn a 60-50 victory over visiting Big Foot in Rock Valley Conference boys basketball action on Tuesday night.
Senior James Monogue scored 22 points to lead Jefferson (3-5, 3-3 RVC) and Vogel added 15 points.
“I think he has to demand the ball more (in the post),” Monogue said. “He’s a pretty good, strong finisher around the rim and he had some pretty outstanding matchups for him tonight and I think he needs to be more assertive and demand the ball. Once he gets the ball and makes a strong move, he makes it like 90 percent of the time.”
After Vogel made his first bucket of the second half, Jefferson coach Greg Jefferies could be heard in front of the bench yelling, “all day,” encouraging the Eagles to keep attacking the matchup.
“I thought in the first half we did a good job of getting the ball inside and when we did, good things happened, but we weren’t always strong with it,” Jefferies said. “In the second half, Jared definitely stepped up with it. I was proud of the way that Jared stepped up around the rim and the way he made (Big Foot defenders) go up with him.”
Sophomore Augustus Foster scored 17 points to lead Big Foot (0-7, 0-6) and senior Jack Gillingham added 13 points.
Jefferson followed the 8-2 Big Foot run with a 20-7 run of its own to take a 49-37 lead with 5 minutes, 45 seconds to play in the second half. The bulk of the scoring on the run came from Monogue who made his only 3-pointer of the second half to take a 38-34 lead at the 11:50 mark. Monogue added four free throws and a putback layup on his own missed midrange jumper.
When the 6-foot-6 Monogue went to the bench for a break, the Eagles didn’t lose ground as Reese Fetherston added his five points and senior guard Caleb Stelse scored a pair of buckets. Stelse finished with nine points.
“I’m proud of the way guys are trying to get each other open in the halfcourt without James in there,” Jefferies said. “He’s our leading scorer and he’s the guy we go to, but without him in there we need guys to step up. I thought Reese (Fetherston) hit a big shot, Haygen played really well in the second half. We see that movement and offense every day in practice, so it’s good to see them go out in a game and execute it there as well.”
Jefferson will continue its season on the road Friday against Evansville at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 60, BIG FOOT 50
Chiefs 24 26 — 50
Eagles 27 33 — 60
Big Foot (fg ftm-fta pts) — Bennett 0 2-2 2, Demco 2 0-0 5, Grece 1 0-0 2, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Gillingham 6 0-2 13, Foster 8 1-3 17, Wilson 3 3-6 9. Totals — 21 6-13 50.
Jefferson — Miller 2 1-4 7, Rechlin 1 0-0 2, Fetherston 1 2-2 5, Stelse 4 1-2 9, Monogue 7 6-8 22, Vogel 5 5-6 15. Totals — 20 15-22 60.
3-point goals — BF (Greco, Gillingham) 2, J (Miller 2, Monogue 2) 4. Total fouls — BF 15, J 14.
