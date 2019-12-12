BELOIT — The Trojans used a 43-point first half to earn a 72-54 win over Whitewater in a Rock Valley Conference match up Thursday night in Beloit.
Dee Strong led the way for Beloit Turner in the first half, scoring 13 of his 15 before the break. Jordan Majeed also tied for a game-high 15 points for the Trojans.
Jake Martin and Brock Grosinske both collected 11 points each to lead the Whippets. Whitewater was held to just 17 first-half points, but scored 37 in the second half.
The Whippets will be on the road again Tuesday against East Troy at 7:15 p.m. The Trojans will play at Freedom Saturday at 3:10 p.m.
BELOIT TURNER 72, WHITEWATER 54
Whippets 17 37 — 54
Trojans 43 29 — 72
Whitewater (fg-ftm-pts) — Martin 5 1-2 11, Frye 2 0-0 4, Grosinske 3 5-9 11, Pease 1 2-2 4, Zimdars 3 0-0 7, Aaron 1 1-2 6, Brown 1 0-2 2, Brown 3 0-1 6, Wence 1 0-0 3. Totals — 21 9-18 54.
Beloit Turner (fg-ftm-pts) — Wash 1 0-0 3, Strong 7 1-3 15, Majeed 7 0-0 15, Draeving 7 0-0 14, Burrows 1 2-2 4, Marquardt 1 2-4 4, Heldt 1 1-1 3, Carter 1 0-0 3, Karich 0 1-2 1, Tinder 1 0-0 2, Cain 2 0-0 4, Diehl 1 0-0 2, Hoppe 1 0-0 2. Totals — 31 7-12 72.
3-pointers — W (Zimdars, Aaron, Wence) 3; BT (Wash, Carter, Tinder) 3. Total fouls — W 15, BT 17.
