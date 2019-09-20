EDGERTON — Opening the second half of a tie game with a drive that lasted nearly eight minutes set a tone and delivered a blow to the Jefferson Eagles.
Not only was it a grueling pounding, it was followed by a quick three-and-out.
From that point on, with a 14-point lead, the Edgerton Crimson Tide had the game in hand as they earned a 24-14 victory over the Jefferson Eagles at home in a Rock Valley Conference football game on Friday night.
To take control of the game and chew up the clock, Edgerton junior quarterback Drew Hanson steadily ran the ball off tackle out of the zone-read style attack. The Crimson Tide deliberately moved the ball down the field to open the second half on a 73-yard drive.
The second time they had the ball in the third quarter, Hanson had runs of 25 and 12 yards to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Ethan Krause to take a 21-7 lead with 1:00 left in the third quarter.
“They did a nice job on our defensive ends in the second half,” Jefferson coach Steve Gee said. “They widened us out with an Eagle look (two wide receivers on each side). We didn’t have the support from the corners and safeties anymore and they went after our ends and were able to get some running lanes.”
Hanson carried the ball 21 times for 113 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown with 3 minutes, 53 seconds to play in the first quarter.
Jefferson made adjustments to give its defensive ends support from the interior, but the taxation from defending that initial drive in the second half already had taken its toll.
“We got tired,” said Dean Neff, a senior linebacker and captain. “I feel like as a team and as a whole we were tired (in the second half). …
We just have to fight through it. But we wore down.”
Brady Gotto gave the Eagles emotional momentum with a 99-yard kick return to cut the Edgerton advantage to 21-14 with 46 seconds left, but Jefferson wasn’t able to do much more with that energy as its offense struggled to move the ball.
Edgerton senior defensive tackle Reed Farrington was the primary reason for Jefferson’s struggles to run the ball. His penetration kept the Eagles from running their counter plays off of their bread-and-butter power running game.
“We put in a series of checks to run away from him when it made sense to do that, but the problem was that — power was a good play — our counter and (inside) reverse don’t work so well because we were getting shoved back a bit,” Gee said. “When you have a big stud on the line, that does cause some problems for us.”
With the loss to Edgerton (4-1, 4-1 RVC), Jefferson (2-3, 2-3 RVC) has lost three games in a row for the first time since 2015 when the Eagles dropped their final three games of the season. Jefferson will travel to Clinton next week for a 7 p.m. game.
"Last Friday was disappointing with the way it went and the way we responded to it in a lot of ways," Gee said. "We really focused on being a team this week and what does it mean to be a good team and what does it mean to be a good teammate. I think we took a step this week.
"Obviously, we need to take some more steps and win some games, but when you win games you say that you’re going to take it one game at a time. So when we lose, we need to say the same things. Now we just have to get ready for Clinton."
EDGERTON 24, JEFFERSON 14
Eagles 7 0 14 3 — 24
Crimson Tide 0 7 7 0 — 14
Scoring plays
First quarter
E — Hanson 7 run (Diaz kick)
Second quarter
J — Neff 2 run (Fairfield kick)
Third quarter
E — Gullickson 15 run (Diaz kick)
E — Krause 5 run (Diaz kick)
J — Gotto 99 kick return (Fairfield kick)
Fourth quarter
E — FG Diaz 24
TEAM STATISTICS
First down — J 15, E 18; Rushing (att.-yds) — J 38-188, E 37-188; Passing — J 3-7-56-0, E 7-12-114-0; Penalties-yards — J 1-10, E 4-35; Fumbles-lost — J 2-2, E 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — J Neff 16-83, E Hanson 21-113. Passing — J Wagner 3-7-56-0, E Hanson 7-12-114-0. Receiving — J Zeh 2-49, E Aokoh 2-56.
