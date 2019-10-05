JEFFERSON — Jeff Zeh scored twice in the third quarter to stake the Jefferson Eagles to a 31-point lead before they earned a 37-22 victory against visiting Beloit Turner on Homecoming at Jefferson High School.
Zeh carried the ball 14 times for 204 yards and fellow senior Dean Neff had 14 carries for 105 yards.
Jefferson scored 37 consecutive points after falling behind 6-0 in the first quarter. Neff pounded a touchdown run in from three yards out to take a 7-6 lead with 6 minutes, 49 seconds.
From there, the Eagles (4-3 overall, 4-3 RVC) steadily separated themselves from the visiting Trojans (2-5, 2-5).
It was the fifth time this season each Zeh and Neff ran for at least 100 yards. Zeh went over 200 yards for the third time this season.
Jefferson senior Logan Wagner completed one pass, a 10-yard touchdown pass to Zeh that gave the Eagles a 15-6 lead at the 9:05 mark in the second quarter.
The Eagles will continue their season on the road against East Troy on Friday beginning at 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON 37, BELOIT TURNER 22
Trojans 6 0 0 16 — 22
Eagles 7 15 7 8 — 37
Scoring plays
First quarter
BT — Strong 40 pass Burrows (PAT good)
J — Neff 3 run (Fairfield kick)
Second quarter
J — Zeh 10 pass Wagner (Neff run)
J — Fairfield 2 run (Fairfield kick)
Third quarter
J — Zeh 8 run (Fairfield kick)
Fourth quarter
J — Zeh 4 run(Zeh run)
BT — Bivens 51 run (run good)
BT — Burrows 7 run (pass good)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — BT10, J 19. Rushing (att.-yds) — BT 28-94, J 40-382. Passes (comp.-att.-yds.-int.) — BT 9-15-100-1, J 1-4-10-0. Fumbles-lost — BT 0-0, J 3-3. Penalties-yards — BT 4-45, J 15-95.
