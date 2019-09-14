WHITEWATER — Turnovers, mistakes and two questionable calls in the second quarter added up to a deficit Friday night the Whitewater High School football team could not overcome.
Walworth Big Foot scored 27 first-half points en route to a 33-18 win over the host Whippets at Perkins Stadium on University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus.
Big Foot improved to 2-2 in the Rock Valley Conference, while Whitewater dropped to 1-3.
Amidst a strong Big Foot passing game — sophomore quarterback Basil Demco connected with senior Jack Gillingham for two long passing TDs and one more of a shorter length — the Whippets also turned the ball over twice and found themselves on the short end of two calls by the officials.
The first stopped a likely touchdown run for the Whippets near the end of the first quarter. Trailing 13-6, Whitewater quarterback Brock Grosinske faked a handoff so effectively that the officials thought the runner actually had the ball.
Blowing the ball dead, the officials failed to notice that Grosinske had taken off down the field. While the referee did concede the call “was on them,” the ball was placed on the Whitewater 45-yard line instead.
Several plays later, Grosinske threw an interception that killed the drive.
Near the end of the second quarter, the Whitewater defense appeared to hold Big Foot on fourth down, with Cole Vance losing his grip on the ball while stretching for a potential first down. The officials gave Vance forward progress, and the Chiefs ended up scoring with six seconds left in the first half, Demco connecting with Gillingham.
Whitewater coach Jason Bleck wasn’t thrilled about the calls after the game, but also said his team had made mistakes as well.
“It’s part of football,” said Bleck. “We had a couple of calls that didn’t go our way, and (the refs) admitted to the one. That was a game-changing type play for us, but that’s football.
“They’re human, we’re human,” he added. “I made mistakes tonight just like they made mistakes.”
The Whippets shut the Chiefs down in the second half, narrowing the score to 27-18 when Will Leibbrand cleared the corner and took off down the far sideline for a touchdown.
However, the Whippets would not score again, turning the ball over twice on downs as well as fumbling once and Grosinske throwing a late interception.
“We didn’t make the plays we needed to make tonight to win,” Bleck said. “We had too many mental mistakes, too many physical mistakes. We didn’t play as clean as we normally did.”
Big Foot coach Mike Welden said after the game that he was pleased with how his team reacted to the energy in Perkins Stadium.
“Great energy in the place. We finally got off to a quick start for the first time this year,” Welden said. “We’ve never really played with a lead, so that was fun to see.
“We made a lot mental mistakes, but they had some really good football players that capitalized on it,” he added. “I’m really happy with our team performance, and we’ll just build from there.”
Big Foot 33, Whitewater 18
Chiefs 13 14 0 6 — 33
Whippets 6 6 6 0 — 18
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
BF — Gillingham 5 run (Grunow kick), 10:28
WW — Leibbrand 13 run (kick failed), 2:19
BF — Demco 40 pass to Gillingham (kick failed), 1:11
Second Quarter
BF — Demco 80 pass to Gillingham (Grunow kick), 7:14
WW — Soto 2 run (kick failed), 2:22
BF — Demco 7 pass to Gillingham (Grunow kick), :06
Third Quarter
WW — Leibbrand 56 run (pass failed), 6:06
Fourth Quarter
BF — Vance 1 run (kick failed), 1:02
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.