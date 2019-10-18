JEFFERSON — Senior quarterback Logan Wagner and the Jefferson passing attack was just effective enough to keep the Whippet defense honest.
And Dean Neff made sure to capitalize on that.
Neff ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns to help Jefferson defeat Whitewater, 42-6, in a Rock Valley Conference season finale Friday night in Jefferson.
“I was impressed with how Dean ran, we really jumped on his back,” Jefferson head coach Steve Gee said. “He carried us down the field. They were really keying in on Jeffrey [Zeh], that was pretty obvious tonight. I was happy with the way Dean responded.”
Wagner ended the game 3 for 5, throwing for 86 yards and also connected on two touchdown passes.
“We were pretty focused on the run and we had a couple breakdowns on pass coverage,” Whitewater head coach Jason Bleck said.
“It wasn’t like we weren’t prepared for them to pass, obviously we prepared for it, we just had some communication breakdowns,” Bleck added.
Jefferson had one of its most balance showings of the season offensively, gathering 298 total yards, with 212 yards coming on the ground.
“When the run game isn’t working and the passing game is there, you got to go for it,” Neff said. “The line does a great job of blocking, and passing block.”
The Whippets only score came off a 30-yard scoop and score from senior Jacob Heritage late in the first quarter.
“It was a huge momentum swing for us,” Bleck said. “A touchdown coming from the defensive side of the ball is always nice.”
Jefferson scored once in the first quarter, a 14-yard rushing touchdown from senior fullback Treven McGraw, but quickly built on its 8-6 lead with three scores in the second half.
Neff punched in a 1-yard run with 6:32 in the second quarter to put the Eagles up 14-6. In the last three minutes of the quarter, Wagner connected with senior wide receiver Kristoffer Kulow for a 49-yard touchdown (2:38) and senior running back Jeffrey Zeh with a 27-yard touchdown (1:20) to give the Eagles a 28-6 halftime advantage.
“Two passes, two touchdowns, that’s awesome for a team like ours that isn't really known for putting the ball in the air too much,” Gee said.
“You have to respect the pass against us after that,” Gee said. “They had nine guys in the box. We have to be able to take advantage of that.”
The third quarter featured more Neff and Zeh. Zeh scored on a 19-yard run with 9:37 left in the third to make it 34-6 and Neff capped off his big senior night with a 27-yard score on the ground with 2:35 left in the quarter.
The Eagle defense held the Whippet offense to just 86 yards of total offense.
“I’m just proud of how the guys finished the season,” Gee said. “We had a tough run in the middle of the season, but we bounced back. It’s great to finish this way.”
The Eagles will play in a WIAA Division 3 playoff match Friday.
“We just got to get our mind straight,” Neff said. “We can’t reminisce about the regular season.”
JEFFERSON 42, WHITEWATER 6
Whippets 6 0 0 0 — 6
Eagles 8 20 14 0 — 42
Scoring plays
First quarter
J — McGraw 14 run (two point good)
W — Heritage 30 fumble (kick failed)
Second quarter
J — Neff 1 run (two point failed)
J — Kulow 49 pass from Wagner (two point good)
J — Zeh 27 pass from Wagner (two point failed)
Third quarter
J — Zeh 19 run (two pointed failed)
J — Neff 27 run (two point good)
Fourth quarter
None
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — W 7, J 17. Rushing yards — W 32, J 212. Passing yards — W 54, J 86. Fumbles lost — W 3, J 2. Penalty yards — W 69, J 41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.