DELAVAN — Three times the Jefferson Eagles tried to pass.
It was vintage: They didn’t complete a pass, they just ran the ball to a win.
Jeffrey Zeh and Dean Neff each scored fourth quarter touchdowns to break the tie and help the Eagles pull away for a 34-20 victory against Walworth Big Foot in Rock Valley Conference football on Friday night at Delavan-Darien High School.
The Chiefs took the wind out of the Eagles’ sails at the beginning of the third quarter when they cut a 13-point deficit to one point. Big Foot had the momentum once again in the fourth quarter when it tied the game at 20.
That’s when the Eagles doubled down on their power running game with Neff and the change-of-pace back, Zeh.
“We didn’t run anything fancy, it was power with Dean and guys were confident the play was going to work,” Jefferson coach Steve Gee said. “We looked like the team that had momentum and had more energy.”
Neff carried the ball 23 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Zeh had 18 carries for 187 yards and three scores. He had a nine-yard TD in the first quarter, a 46-yarder in the second quarter and another nine-yard TD in the fourth quarter to give Jefferson a 27-20 lead.
“They played a 5-2 against us the whole time and the two corners were a yard off the ball,” Gee said. “They had nine guys up in the box. Our counter and reverse with Jeffrey was working well because Dean was relentlessly pounding it on the inside.”
Even with a parking lot of defenders around the line of scrimmage, the offensive line was able to clear space.
“For Dean running power, the whole thing starts with a double team at the point of attack,” Gee said. “Noah Schultz and Hunter Boettcher just buried their guy. They set up such a solid running lane for the pullers.”
As Big Foot attempted to pack the inside, Jefferson needed to be able to stretch the point of attack to a wider gap. That’s where seniors Zach Dobson and Donley came into play.
“They have to really get over there and lead the way as pullers when we go wide,” Gee said. “Those two did a great job making it possible for Dean to have room to run.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Gee said the Eagles learned a lot from the momentum swings.
“We’re young on defense. We lost a lot of experienced seniors and we had a few sophomores who played,” Gee said. “There were times where they were used to running into guys and making them fall down. When you go to their running backs they aren’t just going to fall down. We got a little sloppy with tackline.
“When we moved the ball a little bit more (on offense), I think for the younger guys (on defense), you start to have more confidence and you realize you just take each play as it comes.”
JEFFERSON 34, BIG FOOT 20
Eagles 7 6 7 14 — 34
Chiefs 0 6 6 8 — 20
First downs: J 20, BF 16; Rushing (att.-yds): J 44-333, BF 36-167; Passing (comp.-att-yds.-int.) — J 0-1-0-0, BF 9-23-123-1. Total yards — J 333, BF 290. Fumbles-lost — J 1-1, BF 0-0.
Scoring
First quarter
J — Zeh 9 run (Fairfield kick)
Second quarter
J — Zeh 46 run (kick failed)
BF — Demco 21 pass
Third quarter
BF — Gillingham 6 pass Demco (Grunow kick)
J — Neff 4 run (Fairfield kick)
Fourth quarter
BF — Vance 20 run (Gillingham run)
J — Zeh 9 run (Fairfield kick)
J — Neff 13 run (Fairfield kick)
