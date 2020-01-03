JEFFERSON — Despite going scoreless in the first half, Paige Banks scored 14 points in the second half to give the Evansville Blue Devils a chance.
Banks made one of two free throws when Evansville was in the double bonus with 13.7 seconds left to pull within one point of the Eagles for the third time in the second half. But they couldn’t tie it and never took the lead.
Jefferson junior guard Ainsley Howard put the game out of reach making 3 of 4 free-throw attempts with 10 seconds left before the host Eagles earned a 39-38 victory in Rock Valley Conference girls basketball on Friday.
Evansville (7-4, 6-1 RVC) entered the game alone atop the conference and Jefferson (4-4, 3-4) was eighth in the 10-team league.
“You have to keep their heads up because it’s a long conference season,” Evansville coach Tony Wiemiller said. “The Rock Valley can be wide open. Any team can beat anyone on any given night for about six teams worth. There’s a lot of games left and we’re not even in the second half of the Rock Valley season.”
The last time Jefferson played was Dec. 19 when the Eagles were handed a 44-36 loss by Big Foot (4-5, 3-4).
“I told the girls before the game, you can beat any team in this conference and you can also lose to any team in this conference, so which team is going to show up?” Jefferson coach Mark Peterson said. “I just told them (in the locker room), you just showed you really can beat any team in this conference. Now they have to find consistency. Bottle the feeling up and hopefully we can play hard every game like that.”
Things got bizarre with exactly 10 seconds on the clock.
Howard had released a free throw for the front end of the 1 in 1 bonus when an Evansville defender made contact boxing her out and knocked her to the court leading to another foul being called. Howard made the free throw, missed the second one and then had another 1 in 1 opportunity because of the illegal contact.
Howard made both free throws in the second bonus opportunity and finished with seven points.
“Banks came down and made another 3, so luckily Ainsley made both,” Peterson said. “If she doesn’t make those, we’re in overtime right now.”
Junior guard Rachel Tofte made a 3-pointer to cap a 6-0 run for Evansville and make the score 28-27 with 9:36 to play, but the Eagles scored the next four points. Banks narrowed the deficit to one point when she made a 3-pointer with fewer than five seconds on the clock.
Jefferson’s plan in the first half was clear: Use its athleticism and length in the 1-3-1 half-court zone defense to limit space in the paint and wreak havoc on guards attempting to pass the ball. Evansville appeared to be settling into the game in the first half and had trimmed an early deficit to four points after trailing by as many as eight. But that’s when the length of 6-foot freshman Ayiana Johnson tipped the scales in the Eagles favor.
Johnson tipped passes and created turnovers on three Evansville possessions in the last 2 minutes of the first half. She converted on two of them with layups to take a 19-11 lead.
Johnson finished with a team-high 10 points.
Junior posts Claire Beck and Josie Peterson combined to play complementary roles in the middle of the 1-3-1 as Johnson aggressively hounded passing lanes.
“You’re going to live by the 3 or you’re going to die by the 3 and in the first half, we died,” Wiemiller said. “Other teams are starting to really key on our big (Josey Rinehart) and you’re either going to have to create off the dribble through ball reversals or you’re going to have to pop the 3 and hit the 3. …
“We adjusted, fought through it and made a comeback, but we couldn’t quite complete it.”
Jefferson will continue its season on the road against Whitewater (4-4, 4-3) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Evansville will get to take on a Clinton (8-2, 6-1) team which is now in a first-place tie with the Blue Devils atop the RVC standings.
JEFFERSON 39, EVANSVILLE 38
Blue Devils 11 27 — 38
Eagles 19 20 — 39
Evansville (fg ftm-fta pts) — Hinkle 1 0-0 3, Rinehart 3 1-2 7, Tofte 2 0-0 6, Fillner 0 1-2 1, Sendelbach 0 1-2 1, Eftemoff 1 4-8 6, Banks 4 2-4 14. Totals — 11 9-18 38.
Jefferson — Madden 1 0-0 3, Howard 1 4-6 7, S. Peterson 2 0-1 4, Helmink 2 2-2 7, Johnson 5 0-2 10, J. Peterson 2 0-2 4, Beck 2 0-1 4. Totals — 15 6-14 39.
3-point goals — E (Hinkle, Tofte 2, Banks 4) 7, J (Madden, Howard, Helmink) 3. Total fouls — E 14, J 15.
