DELAVAN — Tuesday was supposed to be one big celebration for the Cambridge Blue Jays.
In order for the Blue Jays to fail to win the Rock Valley Conference championship, something unthinkable would have had to take place after the Jays swept all eight mini meets in the regular season.
So when Cambridge was defeated by Lakeside Lutheran for the top spot at the tournament and the Blue Jays settled for second place at the RVC Tournament with 399 strokes at Majestic Oaks Golf Course, there was a shred of uncertainty regarding how the team would handle it.
“They really wanted to win the tournament today,” Cambridge coach Rob Pero said. “There’s bragging rights with winning the conference tournament too. A personal best is what our goal is every week.
“What I was proud of was their ability to regroup and realize that they played well throughout the season. That was important for them because they make a lot of friends and for some of them this is the last time they’re going to see their friends.”
Lakeside Lutheran scored a four-player total of 386 strokes to take first place. The Warriors took second in the conference standings. Jefferson junior Courtney Draeger was medalist for the tournament and Lakeside Lutheran junior Maya Heckmann won the RVC Player of the Year with an average nine-hole score of 42.44 strokes.
Mary Hommen, who started the season as the No. 2 for the Blue Jays, shot a 93 to lead the Blue Jays. Hommen was steady throughout shooting a 46 on the front and a 47 on the back.
Seniors Aubrie Pero and Haille Sundquist each shot 96s. Sundquist, who took her junior year off to play a different fall sport, has been a key piece for the Blue Jays title chase.
“To have her back bolsters the depth of our roster,” coach Pero said. “She’s another kid who worked really hard for us in the off-season.
“She has the attitude that she’s happy to be out there playing golf. She enjoys her good shots and makes fun of her bad ones. She really gave us exactly what we needed to get over the top this year.”
Sundquist was second-team all-conference. Pero and Hommen each were first-teamers.
“I have to give a lot of credit to our No. 4 and No. 5 too,” Rob Pero said. “Lissy (Pero) and Kat (Toepfer) came out and gave us a reliable effort throughout the season so far. We need that depth because not everybody can have a great day every day.”
Cambridge will compete in a WIAA Division 2 regional at Pleasant View Golf Course hosted by Madison Edgewood on Wednesday, October 2.
