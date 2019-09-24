DELAVAN — Courtney Draeger was quiet and unassuming throughout the Rock Valley Conference mini meet season.
Cambridge was busy sweeping the team scores. Cambridge senior Mary Hommen and Lakeside Lutheran junior Maya Heckmann were taking turns capturing medalist honors.
And then, when the Rock Valley Conference Tournament came about, it was Draeger who earned medalist honors and seized the RVC Player of the Year at Lake Lawn Resort-Majestic Oaks Golf Course in Delavan on Tuesday.
Lakeside Lutheran won the team scoring with 386. It wasn’t enough to surpass Cambridge, which won the overall Rock Valley Conference title. The Blue Jays scored a 399. Mary Hommen carded a 93 and was followed by Aubrie Pero (96) and Hailee Sundquist (96).
Draeger shot an 86.
“I really think I realized I could (win Player of the Year) after the Lake Mills mini meet,” Draeger said. “After that meet, I started playing really well and consistent and I knew if I just kept playing like that I had a chance.”
Draeger shot a 51 at the first RVC mini meet hosted by East Troy and a 52 at the RVC mini meet hosted at Yahara Hills by McFarland. The junior finished in first place twice: once at Jefferson and once at Glen Erin Golf Club, the family-favorite course.
Then Draeger turned in a first-place performance at the 18-hole RVC Tournament which is double in value and she surpassed Heckmann, who qualified for state as a sophomore last year.
There are two stories to be told as to why Draeger was able to play well enough to edge out Heckmann and the top two Cambridge golfers — Mary Hommen and Aubrie Pero. The first version is that Draeger got better at mentally recovering from poor shots.
“We try to not let her get so (mad) when she (hits a double bogey),” Jefferson coach Jeff Schmidt said. “If she hits a double, the quietest girl in the world turns into a beast.”
To handle that, she’s learned a few tricks from books examining the mental sides of athletics. One of the tricks is to take one shot at a time, which is cliche, but the other aspect of that is Draeger won’t take a shot unless she’s confident in it. So, if she’s not mentally prepared to take a shot, she’ll deliberately wander over to her golf bag to clean off her club or switch clubs.
“I know I’ve definitely improved throughout the year,” Draeger said. “It really was just focusing on one shot at a time. That’s hard to do, but I found ways to do it. … I’m working getting over it and being calmer. I really just try to focus on my mental game and read books to help with the mental game to help overcome it.”
The other angle is that Draeger stopped under-hitting her approach shots. Schmidt suggested simply choosing an eight-iron when she might have otherwise used a nine-iron.
“She took lessons this winter from Travis Becker, a friend of mine down in Beloit,” Schmidt said. “The beginning of this year, she was pressing a little bit. I started having her focus on how many fairways she was hitting and how many greens she was getting to in regulation.
That’s when they realized she was consistently short. So, they clubbed up.
“Once we did that, she started to hit more greens in regulation,” Schmidt said.
Next up for the Jefferson Eagles is a WIAA Division 1 regional. Schmidt was none to pleased when he found out the Eagles were going to be bumped up to Division 1 while Division 2 stalwarts like Madison Edgewood continue to run unchallenged in Division 2. But enrollment is a rigid, objective object.
“We’re going to have to play really well to get that fourth spot,” said Schmidt looking ahead to the WIAA Division 1 regional at Blackhawk Country Club on Wednesday, October 2. “We’re trying to get our team through and I think we can be anywhere from fourth to sixth. We’re within 10 to 15 shots of being in that fourth spot, so we’ll see how it goes.”
