JANESVILLE — Midway through the season, Cambridge coach Rob Pero swithced his No. 1 golfer and his No. 2 golfer.
Senior Mary Hommen’s continued improvement led Pero to putting her in the top spot in place of senior Aubrie Pero.
Hommen and Pero led the Cambridge Blue Jays to a seventh consecutive Rock Valley Conference mini meet victory on Monday at Glen Erin Hills in Janesville with a nine-hole team score of 190 strokes.
Jefferson junior Courtney Draeger shot a 41 to lead all golfers with the low score of the day. Draeger and the Eagles finished in third place with 203 strokes. The Jefferson No. 1 had two double bogeys and two bogeys to go with five pars at the par-35 course.
“She’s been playing really well lately,” Jefferson coach Jeff Schmidt said. “She plays at Glen Erin with her dad quite a bit. I had a good feeling that she was going to play well and I’m glad she did.
“She says she likes playing there. She probably plays there five or six times every summer.”
Pero had the low score for the Blue Jays on Monday with 43 strokes, Hommen was second with a 44, Hailee Sundquist posted a 51 and Kat Toepfer carded a 52.
“Aubrie has been playing for a longer time than Mary, but Mary had a little bit of a chip on her shoulder and basically said no one was going to outwork her (this summer),” Rob Pero said. “She’s worked super, super hard these last couple of years. She signed up for as many tournaments as she could get her hands on this summer.
“Now we have a competitive, healthy rivalry between our 1 and 2. ... Ultimately, for those two, it came down to scores.”
Lakeside took second place on Monday with a team score of 197 strokes. Maya Heckmann shot a 45 to lead the Warriors and Ava Heckmann had the second-best score for the Warriors with 47 strokes.
Jefferson’s card was filled out by Val Schamens, who broke 50 for the first time with a 48. Hailey Milbrath shot a 56 and Ainsley Howard had a 58.
Last year, the Jefferson Eagles saw their four-year streak of RVC titles end. This year, Jefferson and Lakeside have consistently competed for runner up while the Blue Jays have taken control of the conference.
“Those girls worked really hard over the summer,” Schmidt said. “Mary, Aubrie and a couple of the others were at almost every tournament I was at. They put in a ton of hard work and it’s paying off.”
Pero echoed the Jefferson coach’s sentiments.
“The key was really the hard work the girls put in throughout the off season,” coach Pero said. “Mary, Aubrie, Hailee (Sundquist) and a number of our girls played in junior PGA events and built up their confidence. They got used to playing better competition so that we were ready for the season when it came along.”
Pero indicated the work they put in can be seen in their ability to score around the green. That was evident for Hommen when she posted two pars, a birdie and three bogeys in the first seven holes. Pero saved a bogey in the ninth hole when she was able to chip onto the green from the backside and made an 18 foot putt down hill that struck the flag stick and dropped into the cup.
“Our girls get around the green and they get up and down pretty well,” Rob Pero said. “Having the confidence to know that every time they hit a shot it’s going to go close to where they want it to is big.
“Our girls definitely have confidence now and we’re trying to build on that as we work toward our first conference championship.”
Cambridge will take its turn hosting a Rock Valley Conference mini meet on Monday, September 23, at 3:30 p.m. at Lake Ripley Country Club.
“We really wouldn’t be in this position without Lake Ripley (Country Club) supporting our program,” Pero said. “They donate the course to us and have supported us in all kinds of ways throughout the years. We’re very appreciative of the support from Lake Ripley.”
RVC mini meet
Team scores — 1, Cambridge, 190; 2, Lakeside Lutheran, 197; 3, Jefferson, 203; 4, East Troy, 205; 5, Edgerton, 220; 6, Evansville, 223; 7, Beloit Turner, 226; 8, McFarland, 227; 9, Clinton, 240.
Medalist — Draeger, Jeff, 41
Cambridge — Hommen 44, Pero 44, Sundquist 51, Toepfer 52. Jefferson — Draeger 41, Schamens 48, Milbrath 56, Howard 58. Lakeside Lutheran — M. Heckmann 45, Butzine 52, Affeld 53, A. Heckmann 47.
