EVANSVILLE — Aaron Anderson reared back and heaved the ball into the cool evening air.
The Evansville senior’s long throw-in landed squarely in the center of the 6-yard box.
And chaos ensued.
Seemingly a dozen players swung and missed and pushed and shoved as the ball bounced perilously along the goal line.
And then, somehow, amidst the mass of flailing legs and arms, the ball was in the net.
Jackson Stencel was credited with the game-winner in the 87th minute as the Evansville Blue Devils found an unlikely 3-2 Rock Valley Conference win over visiting Whitewater on Monday.
Evansville (6-2-4, 2-1-0 RVC) has taken six points from its first three league games and sits in third behind unbeatens McFarland and East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle. The Blue Devils also improved to 6-1-2 at home.
Whitewater (3-9-0) was excruciatingly close to seeking out a draw and claiming a much-needed point. Instead, the Whippets sank to 0-2 in league play.
“We played about 10 times better than we did last week,” Whitewater coach John Chenoworth said. “When you’re playing that way, you’d like to at least walk away with a draw.”
Whitewater took advantage of an Evansville miscue to jump in front at the 2:06 mark. David Kromholz’s free kick from midfield dropped near the left post, and teammate Juan Cuellar pounced on the rebound for his eighth goal of the season.
The Blue Devils equalized in the 16th minute, when Stencel turned a poked a shot at the goal while being guarded by two players. A Whitewater defender slid to clear the ball away but instead deflected it into his own net.
And each team converted then converted a penalty kick to close out a wild first half. Stencel got a fortunate bounce off the right post in the 33rd minute, while Whitewater’s Cristian Reyes coolly stuck his spot kick into the bottom-left corner in the 41st.
Whitewater will host Edgerton on Thursday, while Evansville will travel to East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle.
EVANSVILLE 3, WHITEWATER 2
Whitewater 2 0 — 2
Evansville 2 1 — 3
First half — WW Juan Cuellar (David Kromholz), 2:06. E Whitewater own goal, 16:36. E Jackson Stencel (PK), 32:25. WW Cristian Reyes (PK), 40:32.
Second half — E Stencel, 86:59. Saves — WW (Antwan Banda) 8, E (Mason Huff) 2.
McFarland 5, Jefferson 1
MCFARLAND — Three first-half goals lifted McFarland to a 5-1 win over Jefferson in a Rock Valley Conference match Monday in McFarland.
Down 4-0 in the second half, the Eagles got their only score of the game with a goal from Aaron Heine in the 47th minute.
Edward Serrano was credited with the assist. Jefferson goalie Hayden Radloff recorded 10 saves in the defeat.
The Eagles will host Big Foot Thursday at 6:45 p.m. in Jefferson.
