Maintaining composure is the most valuable lesson Maddie Hansen and Collin Schulz gained during the application process for the Air Force Academy.
Hansen and Schulz each are natives of Fort Atkinson — Schulz graduated from Lakeside Lutheran and Hansen graduated from Fort Atkinson earlier this week — and both have committed to compete on the track and field programs at Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Col.
When applying to the Air Force Academy, each found confidence to adequately compose themselves in academic and professional settings which both athletes figured would have ultimately helped them during their track and field seasons.
“For one thing, those panel interviews, you’d be amazed what those can do for your confidence,” Schulz said. “Afterward, you think you can do it again. I would say being able to talk to people is one of the biggest things you gain. Beforehand, even in speech class with my friends, it was a big deal for me to get in front of people and talk.
“Now it’s just an everyday thing. For me, it’s more telling myself that it isn’t a big deal. I’m just relaying information.”
Similarly, Hansen said the application process helped her transition from soft-spoken to calm self-confidence.
“With the Air Force Academy, I had to do seven interviews in total for all the military academies,” Hansen said. “It gave me practice saying what I wanted to say and not being worried about how I say it.”
Hansen and Schulz each specialized in jumps for their respective track and field teams. Schulz was a 2018 WIAA Division 2 state champion in the high jump as a sophomore. Hansen was a 2019 WIAA Division 1 state qualifier.
After Schulz had an admittedly disappointing junior season where he took second place at state, but didn’t build as strongly as he would have liked to throughout the season, he was excited to return to elite form as a senior.
“The off-season going into this year, I was more waiting to prove something,” Schulz said. “I wanted to bounce back after junior year. I wanted to come in there without nerves and come in confidently and break some records.
“I was looking at the overall state record. I wanted to break the school record again.”
Before the coronavirus pandemic responsible for infecting people with covid-19 canceled the end of the 2020 spring sports season, Schulz and Hansen had claimed records at their respective schools. Hansen, who plans to train to be a flight physician, had the school triple jump record (36 feet, 6 inches) and was in the top 10 for high jump and long jump.
Schulz had his sights set on breaking the state record (7-1); he already had the school record by clearing 6-9. That meant entering his senior season differently than he entered junior season.
“My sophomore year, I won state and was high on life,” Schulz said. “I thought I could waltz in and win my junior year. That’s not a good mindset to have. I’m glad I was knocked down a peg. It changed my mindset and made me realize I needed to work a little harder.”
That mindset will serve well at Air Force Academy where Schulz plans to pursue a major in either economics or strategic military operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.