Early in my first spring covering high school baseball, I had a coach tell me he couldn’t believe the amount of turnover at the head coaching position. In his 19th year as head coach, the conference had completely turned over twice at every school in the league.
That’s hardly irregular in high school coaching and it makes sense as the positions are tedious, thankless positions.
This winter, the most tenured coach in the eight-school Daily Union coverage area is Tim Matthies, who has been at Lakeside Lutheran for 21 years. The next most-tenured coaches are Brandon Siska (Lake Mills) and Jake Wedig (Johnson Creek), who each have been at their respective schools for three years.
Then we have Kelly Cunningham (Cambridge) and Kristen Lippens (Whitewater) in their second year as head coaches.
In Fort Atkinson, Jefferson and Palmyra-Eagle, there are three new coaches taking over programs in three unique situations. Fort Atkinson hasn’t won a conference game since December 2015, Jefferson lost its best player to a season-ending knee injury, and there’s nothing more unique than the potential swan song taking place at Palmyra-Eagle.
Andy Tranel was the hire to take the job at Palmyra-Eagle. He is in his first year as a head coach and he has an athletic group of players that are ready to make the most of their circumstances.
Mark Peterson slides from assistant coach at Jefferson into the head coaching position for the Eagles. Peterson moved from assistant coach for the baseball team to being head coach of the softball team and helped guide the talented lineup to a conference title for the first time since 1994.
When the girls basketball coaching position opened, he told athletic director Steve Gee that he would do it. Gee was a little hesitant to allow Peterson to commit to two sports that take place in back-to-back seasons, but Peterson was excited for the challenge.
Peterson leaned on his baseball experience to organize his thoughts for the softball season. Thus far this season, he’s leaning on his experience organizing softball practices to guide his leadership style for the Eagles.
“I’ve brought some of those things from softball to how we do things with basketball practices as far as how we run practices,” Peterson said. “Just having practices that are intense with a lot of skill development and a lot of getting up and down the court to get ready for games.”
Fundamentals and intensity are tenets of any program and any sport, but Peterson and Rajsich both hyperemphasized those values in the early going. Both coaches envision their teams playing an up-tempo style to utilize athleticism and both coaches know the current makeup of their team isn’t ready to run wild, yet.
Rajsich, like Peterson, also has head coaching responsibilities in the spring. The 2014 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is the head coach for the Waukesha South baseball team. Most recently, he has spent time as an assistant basketball coach at East Troy and as a cross country coach.
Though his current list of things to do might appear as though he’ll be itching to run 100 miles per hour out of the gate, his top priority is to start moving the Fort Atkinson program in an under-control manner.
“Ultimately, I want them to enjoy basketball. We want to play at a good pace,” Rajsich said. “It might take half the year to be at that type of pace. I’m not a coach who is going to say, ‘We’re going to run 50 sets.’
“We’re going to hopefully utilize our strengths and continuously get better at taking care of the ball.”
New coaches could come in and attempt to blow up a culture or unveil new systems, but the first-year coaches this season seem to be rooted in good-old fundamentals. Those fundamentals are the foundation of success and that’s something the now-21-year veteran Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Famer would appreciate.
