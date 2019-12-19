Editor’s note: This column intends to provide readers of the Daily Union a critical look at a wide range of Jefferson County-focused topics. The intention is to add depth for readers about important topics in the area.
WHITEWATER — It is a curious coincidence that 37 players for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team graduated high school within an hour drive of North Central College in Naperville, Ill.
Depending upon the style of driving taking place in Illinois, some of the 48 total players from the flatland could be within an hour.
Among those players are junior safety Mark McGrath, junior defensive end and WIAC Defensive Player of the Year Mackenzie Balanganyi and junior kicker turned semifinal hero Wojciech Gasienica.
Those players have been pivotal as UW-Whitewater makes its first appearance in the Stagg Bowl since winning its sixth title in eight years in 2014. The Warhawks will compete in the NCAA Division III national championship game, where they will take on North Central on Friday at 7 p.m. in Shenandoah, Texas.
Whether or not it’s fair or warranted, questions circulated as to whether or not Kevin Bullis could get the UW-Whitewater back to the Stagg Bowl.
Bullis never minded. He mentioned embracing expectations and recalled a story from his days coaching at UW-River Falls in which his neighbor, who knew Bullis was the defensive coordinator, wasn’t even aware that the season had started yet in midway through the WIAC schedule.
But it’s the fact that he and his coaching staff have continued the tradition of capitalizing on being nestled between Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago and picking up a variety of recruits that has returned them to this stage.
“First of all, people know Whitewater and know what we represent,” defensive coordinator Rob Erickson said. “If they don’t know, it’s our job to educate them as a staff. The tradition that preceded us is special. This place was here before us and it is going to be here long after me and Coach Bullis and the rest of the staff are gone. You’re not going in there selling us as coaches … It’s a culture and you want to be part of it.”
Offensive coordinator Peter Jennings acknowledged the power of the UW-Whitewater brand when he was first selected on an interim basis. Jennings recalled coaching at Carroll University (then Carroll College) and knowing the “big, bad Whitewater was always down the road.”
Five years ago when current senior Jarrod Ware’s commitment to Eastern Illinois fell through, he said he didn’t really know much about Whitewater. All he knew was that it had a tradition of winning — so he wanted to be part of it.
Ware is a product of Bradley-Bourbonnais in Bradley, Ill., which is a little bit more than an hour away from North Central College.
North Central quarterback Broc Rutter graduated from Neuqua Valley High School, which is a 40-minute bike ride across Naperville. Current UW-W backup quarterback Jake Eskoff went to Neuqua Valley, as did former UW-W women’s basketball star Malia Smith.
The majority of the Warhawks still are from Wisconsin (57). The majority of the North Central Cardinals are from Illinois. UW-Whitewater has more players from Alaska and Iowa, though, than North Central has from Wisconsin — 0. That’s right, none of the Cardinals are from Wisconsin.
While UW-Whitewater coaching staff clearly enjoys paying Illinois tolls, there is no price for the value of playing for a national championship on ESPN. After all, who knows what overlooked talent might be itching to compete in future Stagg Bowls.
Of course, that’s exactly what first-team American Football Coaches Association All-American left guard Quinn Meinerz was three years ago when he was the top prize of a robust offensive line recruiting class put together by Brent Allen.
Meinerz, left tackle Matthew Saager and right tackle Kyle Gannon are Wisconsin natives; Elliot Klim is from Bettendorf, Iowa; but the other offensive linemen who are in regular rotation — Doug Kosch, Bryan Behrendt and Lonnie Chambers are all within 50 minutes of North Central.
Neighborly doesn’t exactly describe going into someone’s backyard to pound the rock.
