JEFFERSON — Junior Josie Peterson’s first-place in the 50-yard freestyle helped Jefferson/Cambridge to a sixth-place finish at the Southern Lakes Conference meet Saturday at Jefferson High School.
The EagleJays collected 212 points. Whitewater finished fourth overall with 271 points. Burlington won the conference meet with 507.50 points.
Peterson placed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.88 seconds. Freshman Emma Riedl placed seventh in the event with a 26.89.
Peterson finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:15.06. Whitewater Ella Houwers took first in the race with a 1:07.70. The Whippets’ Hailey Murphy finished 10th, clocking in at 1:16.57.
"Ella earned two first-place finishes at the conference meet in addition to her strong performances in all the events throughout the season," Whitewater head coach Gina Foucault.
With the performance at the conference meet, Houwers earned Southern Lakes Conference Swimmer of the Year honors.
Jefferson junior Brooke Whiting finished sixth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:24.50. Sophomore Alyssa Mildenstein placed ninth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 59.89.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Jefferson team of Josie Peterson, junior Sophie Peterson, Whiting and Riedl placed third with a 1:44.94. The Whitewater team of Grace Foucault, Amber Krebs, Brianna Zimdars and Houwers just edged out the EagleJays team with a time of 1:44.17, good for second.
Juniors Heather Fox and Claire Ostopowicz, along with Mildenstein and Sophie Peterson came in eighth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:10.88. In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Fox, Whiting, Riedl and Josie Peterson placed two spots better with a sixth-place finish, clocking in at 2:00.36.
Zimdars placed second and third in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly, respectively, for the Whippets. She timed in at 5:28.13 in the 500-yard freestyle and 1:02.30 in the 100-yard butterfly.
Also in the 100-yard butterfly, Sophia Fanshaw (1:04.75) and Foucault (1:05.10) finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Krebs took ninth in the 500-yard freestyle, timing in at 5:50.64.
"Our relays stepped up and scored lots of points to help earn our fourth-place finish," Foucault said.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Foucault placed third with a 1:03.64. Fanshaw came in fifth with a 1:04.54.
Jefferson and Whitewater will race in a WIAA Division 2 sectional Saturday at Jefferson High School at 1 p.m.
