JEFFERSON -- The second-winningest coach in program history is back.
Dena Smith was recently re-hired to coach the Jefferson High School girls basketball team, replacing Mark Peterson who stepped down to focus on his new role as athletic director.
"Coaching has always been a passion of mine," Smith said. "I've always loved the challenge of coaching. When I stopped coaching five years ago at Lake Mills, I always thought in the back of my mind that I would want to do it again if the opportunity presented itself again.
Fortunately, before I got out of teaching, the opportunity came available. I'm excited to be able to coach at the school I teach at and coach the ladies I have gotten to know in the classroom. It's going to be really cool to see them in a different arena."
Smith coached the Eagles for nine seasons starting with the 2001-02 campaign. Before that, she coached Division 4 Shell Lake for eight years.
At Jefferson, Smith guided the program to its first and only WIAA State title as the Lady Eagles won the Division 2 crown in 2004-05. That breakthrough is Jefferson's only appearance at the state tournament.
Smith compiled a record of 142-66, including 86-30 in league play in her first stint at Jefferson. She then coached Lake Mills High School for three seasons starting in 2014-15, posting a combined record of 26-45.
Jefferson went 16-10 this past season and graduated six players, including its second, third and fourth-leading scorers. Fortunately, Ayianna Johnson, who averaged 17.8 points per game and 12.3 rebounds a contest last year, enters her senior season as one of the premier posts in the state and has been busy competing this summer on the AAU circuit.
"AJ has really improved as far as I can see watching her even from last year through the summer until now," Smith said. "She's worked very hard on her game. I think she'll be a force for teams to reckon with.
"This team will be youthful as there's a lot of kids who have not gotten a lot of varsity playing time since the team was senior heavy last year. We are going need those younger players to step up for us and really play. We are looking for some of those incoming sophomores and juniors to step up and play a lot of time. We'll be very young in every aspect except for AJ. It will be interesting to see who will step up and take those spots on the team."
Smith pointed to junior point guard Jenna Lenz, junior forward/center Alexis Dobson, sophomore wing Bre Mengel and junior forward Libby Krause as players in line for increased roles based on what she's seen during the summer.
Smith wants the Eagles' youth program to continue teaching the core fundamentals of the game and also hopes the varsity squad can be championship caliber year in and year out.
"I've always been someone who has wanted to have players have a strong fundamental background," said Smith, whose 142 victories rank second in program history behind Steve Rogers' 264.
"We want to see the youth program teach fundamentals of basketball and be strong in numbers so we have strong numbers coming up. When I was coaching the last time, we always had a team that was pretty dominant in the area and was well known in the area as being a pretty good team that could be on the floor year after year.
"We want to build a team that's formidable year in and year out that can compete for a state title. Hopefully we can get to that point in Jefferson."
Smith, a health and physical education teacher at the high school, is hoping to take her past experiences on the sideline -- both good and bad -- and use them in her second stint guiding the Eagles.
"I'm very much looking forward to coaching the second time around," Smith explained. "As you get older as a coach, you learn a lot about the game and how to work with athletes. You learn from your mistakes and how to do things better or different.
"I'm looking forward to having the chance to make the program at Jefferson even better than it was the first time I had it."
Jefferson opens the 2022-23 season at home versus Clinton on Nov. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.