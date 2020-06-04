WHITEWATER — Growing up in Whitewater, Myriama Smith-Traore had limited experiences with other black people. When Smith-Traore graduated from Whitewater High School in 2017, she had not considered her experiences as part of the bigger perspective of race in the United States.
On Wednesday, nine days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the protests — both peaceful and otherwise — that have followed, Smith-Traore addressed racism generally in two videos posted to Twitter. She urged her 833 followers to acknowledge and speak out against any and all forms of racism.
“When I made that video, I was trying to reach out to the community to share with them what I’ve experienced and what I’ve been experiencing but haven’t been able to put to words, until now,” Smith-Traore said.
Smith-Traore went to Marquette University to play women’s basketball her freshman season and transferred to Saint Louis University, where she’s been the last two seasons. During those three seasons, Smith-Traore recognized that her experiences growing up both as a student and as an athlete for the Whippets weren’t uncommon experiences.
“When I was shooting free throws during a (Whitewater) home game once, someone yelled something about going to eat watermelon,” Smith-Traore said.
Watermelon became a food stereotypically eaten by black people when it was a major source of food and income after black people were emancipated in the United States during the Civil War. According to research conducted by the USDA in 2001, black people made up 13 percent of the US population from 1994-96 and 11 percent of the watermelon consumption.
When the comment about watermelon was made to Smith-Traore, she said she turned toward the visiting student section and pointed at them and told them not to say that. Instead of confronting the comments from the student section, order was restored and Smith-Traore took her second free throw.
“Most people noticed my reaction instead of the comments made,” Smith-Traore said. “I tried to call them out, and people turned it into me overreacting and needing to calm down.”
That was far from the only time race played a role in her basketball career. Smith-Traore said she was told she had unfair advantages on the court because she was black. In other situations, it was said that the team was better because it was “more ghetto” for having black players.
Sports provide opportunities for athletes of differing backgrounds to come together and learn from each other. Sports have also provided an example of how Smith-Traore believes systemic racism can be confronted in the country.
“With regards to diversity and the athletic department we rely heavily on our district’s mission, vision, core values statement to guide how we interact, teach and coach our students,” Whitewater athletic director Justin Crandall said. “Our mission is to inspire and empower students to achieve excellence in a safe, innovative educational environment. Our core values drive how we interact and work with our students.
“Some of the core values we have in place which directly relate to diversity in athletics are: Students are our No. 1 priority; respect for and appreciation of human diversity; and school, community and family partnerships.”
To address the racism in the country, Smith-Traore leaned on a principle she learned in basketball practice: Don’t let bad habits form.
“I think that can apply to anything when you’re trying to build your craft on the court or in your profession,” Smith-Traore said. “Having bad habits starts with little things and grows to be big things. Basketball has taught me a lot about the world and how to handle live situations.”
That’s how she sees progress being achieved.
Among several differences that have established themselves in the United States during the Jim Crow Era, are differences in health care and higher education. In health care, black mothers are three times more likely to die giving birth to a child than white mothers, according to research conducted by the Center for Disease Control from 2007-16.
In education, black students graduate high school at a lower rate than their white classmates and those differences are similarly reflected in standardized test scores, according to the American Psychological Association.
Why these disparities exist is part of the conversation for Smith-Traore.
“Forgiveness of your own past is important right now. It’s easy to feel like you have to be silent or you don’t feel like you can be active because people will call you out for something you may have said or have done,” Smith-Traore said. “Making a change and addressing mistakes is incredibly important now. You’re setting an example for all those who have made comments or done things.
“I have to be willing to forgive because everyone makes mistakes; I’ve made mistakes. But we have to move forward and we have to make changes.”
