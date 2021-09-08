Fort Atkinson’s boys soccer team rallied from a two-goal deficit late in the second half for a 3-3 draw with Edgewood during a Badger Conference game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Blackhawks (3-0-1) were down 3-1 after freshman Joey Hotter scored unassisted in the 63rd minute. Fort sophomore striker/midfielder Arion Dommerhausen, who also scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute, got behind the Edgewood (2-2-1) defense and put one in the back of the net in the 73rd minute.
Junior defender Aiden Worden equalized in the 80th minute unassisted. Dommerhausen had a look at a game-winner late but the Crusader keeper made a diving save on it to end things at three apiece.
“A real barn burner tonight,” Fort Atkinson boys soccer coach Kent Lovejoy said. “We stay undefeated with a wonderful come-from-behind tie. We got on the board first with Arion earning a PK for a foul in the box. He put the PK in the net and we were up 1-0.
“Edgewood controlled the play for about the first 15 minutes of the half and then it evened out for most of the rest of the half. We struggled with the quick pace of play through the midfield during portions of the game. Ruprecht got them up and running with a nice combination play on a free kick that resulted in a goal (at 38:15). From our perspective, we fouled at midfield setting up a free kick. They played it in and our marking player couldn’t hold off Ruprecht and he slid the ball in past Payton Wiesen. The foul was unnecessary and gave them a good opportunity with less than two minutes left in the half. We need to be a smarter team than that.
“Once again they controlled the play for the first 15 minutes of the second half, scoring a beautiful goal in the 45th minute. They got inside position on us and we missed a touch we should have had and Jonah Caldera made us pay. Their third goal was a fantastic individual play by Hotter, who walked through three of our players to score. With about 10 minutes left in the game down two, I was thinking we were probably going to drop this one.
“That’s when Arion worked some magic and got behind their backs and put the ball past the keeper. Momentum swing. We then threw everything we had at them. Edgewood was on their heals and Aiden Worden came up from his center back position to score the equalizer at 79:23. The parents and the bench were going crazy. The Edgewood keeper made a diving save of Arion’s game-winning attempt as time expired. What a game with lots of momentum swings. We tied, but we felt like we won and Edgewood went home feeling like they lost.”
The Blackhawks, who were outshot 14-8 and got nine saves by Wiesen, host Milton tonight at 7 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 3, EDGEWOOD 3
Edgewood 1 2 — 3
Fort 1 2 — 3
First half: FA — Dommerhausen, 30:01 (PK); E — Ruprecht, 38:15.
Second half: E — Caldera, 44:56; E — Hotter, 62:34; FA — Dommerhausen, 72:15; FA — Worden, 79:23.
Saves: E 9; FA 9.
Shots on goal: E 8; FA 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.