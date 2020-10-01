LAKE MILLS — The Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team scored a late goal, but it was not enough to overcome a two-goal deficit in the Warriors’ 2-1 defeat to Watertown Luther Prep Thursday at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
“The matchup tonight was fairly even across the board in my opinion,” Lakeside Lutheran head coach Eric Dorn said. “It never felt like one team had complete control over the game for long stretches of time.”
The Phoenix scored the first goal of the game in the second half when Jesus Chavez-Alejandre scored in the 56th minute. Owen Heiman made it 2-0 shortly after with another goal in the 65th minute.
The Warriors got on the board in the 74th minute when Isaiah Asmus scored off an assit from Elijah Wohling.
“After a couple mishaps on the defense let the two goals in, our guys didn’t give up,” Dorn said. “Our play sharpened and we were able to put a goal on the scoreboard.”It was the last goal of the game as Luther Prep goalie Jackson Heiman ended the game with six saves, while Lakeside keeper Ryan Punzel stopped 11 shots.
“We got momentum at the end, but it just wasn’t enough,” Dorn said.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 2, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Luther Prep 0 2 — 2
Lakeside 0 1 — 1
Second half — LP Chavez-Alejandre 56:00; LP O. Heiman 65:00; LL Asmus 74:00
Saves — LP (J. Heiman) 6; LL (Punzel) 11
Lake Mills 10, Hustisford/Dodgeland 0
JUNEAU — John Wilke scored four goals and added two assists for Lake Mills in a 10-0 win over Hustisford/Dodgeland in a boys soccer match on Thursday at Wild Goose Park.
Brayden Ciesiolka also scored twice and added one assist for the L-Cats (3-3-0). Lucas Hatt, Isaac Lambert, Jailen Ortega and Kyle Popowski each scored one goal.
