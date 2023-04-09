MAYVILLE -- Jefferson outlasted Mayville 10-9 in a back-and-forth nonconference softball game at Ziegler Park on Friday.
A run-scoring double by Ashlyn Enke in the first inning, a solo homer by Allie Hesse in the second followed by an RBI single from Hesse gave the Eagles a 3-0 edge.
Mayville took advantage of two walks and three errors to score three times in the fourth to get within 4-3. The Cardinals tied it in the fifth after an RBI single by Addy Youngbeck.
Jefferson (4-1) strung together four straight singles with one away in the sixth, the last two of which came from Hildie Dempsey and Bre Mengel and resulted in single runs. Hesse lined an RBI double to center and Chloe Smith followed with a run-scoring single to cap a six-run rally with Jefferson ahead 10-4.
Mayville banged out four hits, taking advantage of a pair of errors, en route to pulling within 10-9 on a two-out, two-run single by Youngbeck. With two runners on Mengel fanned Hannah Wolf to end the rally. Mengel then retired the side in order in the seventh with a pair of grounders and a strikeout to end it.
Lily Fairfield, Hesse and Dempsey all had three-hit games for the Eagles, who have won four straight.
Jefferson starter Aeryn Messmann pitched three no-hit innings with seven strikeouts.
