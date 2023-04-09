Jefferson tops Mayville
MAYVILLE -- Jefferson outlasted Mayville 10-9 in a back-and-forth nonconference softball game at Ziegler Park on Friday.

A run-scoring double by Ashlyn Enke in the first inning, a solo homer by Allie Hesse in the second followed by an RBI single from Hesse gave the Eagles a 3-0 edge.

