Jefferson’s Bre Mengel (12) slides safely into third base, advancing on a passed ball, ahead of the tag attempt by Turner’s Autumn Meris during the sixth inning of Tuesday’s Rock Valley game at Riverfront Park. The Eagles lost 8-1.
Turner shortstop Kamdyn Davis fires to first base for the final out of the sixth inning in Tuesday’s Rock Valley game against Jefferson at Riverfront Park. The Trojans won 8-1 and Davis had two hits, including a double.
JEFFERSON — Turner plated six runs in the latter innings en route to handing Jefferson an 8-1 defeat in Rock Valley softball at Riverfront Park on Tuesday.
Ashlyn Enke doubled to open the Jefferson second inning, scoring on a two-out single by Chloe Smith.
That’s all the sixth-ranked Eagles could muster versus Turner right-hander Ryleigh Rose, who pitched a complete-game seven hitter with five strikeouts and no walks.
Kamdyn Davis doubled in a run in the eighth-ranked Trojans third before a run-scoring hit by Maddy Hoenig in the fifth, followed by an RBI fielder’s choice by Taylor Viens gave the visitors a 4-1 lead.
Turner, which lost the first meeting 1-0 on April 11 and fell to Jefferson in last season’s sectional semifinals, added four runs on four hits in the seventh.
Smith had a two-hit game for Jefferson (15-4, 13-4 in conference), which finished with a lone extra-base hit and committed three errors.
Jefferson starter Aeryn Messmann took the loss, allowing six earned on seven hits with seven strikeouts in six-plus innings.
Turner (15-2, 15-2) remains a game back of Brodhead in the conference race.
The Eagles play at Big Foot on Thursday.
TURNER 8, JEFFERSON 1
Turner 011 020 4 — 8 8 0
Jefferson 010 000 0 — 1 7 3
Leading hitters — T: Davis 2x4 (2B), Hoenig 2x4, Schleis (2B), Meris (2B); J: Smith 2x3, Enke (2B).
