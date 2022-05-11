MONROE -- The Cheesemakers' Olivia Feller was tagged out at the plate for the final out of the game as Fort Atkinson's softball team held off host Monroe 8-7 in a Badger Conference game on Wednesday.
The Cheesemakers came to hit in the seventh trailing 8-3. With two outs, Sophie Golembiewski singled in a run and Feller followed with a two-RBI single to make it 8-6. Katie Witt singled home Golembiewski and Feller, who was trying to score from second on the play, was ruled out at the plate on a tag by Fort catcher Sofia Unate to end it.
Unate, who was 3-for-3, doubled with one out in the first and scored on a double by Macey Pease. Alyssa Heagney led off the Fort second with a single and scored on a two-out hit by winning pitcher Sarah Holzli.
Ashlie Riley singled in the third and scored on a base knock by Pease, who was 3-for-3, to make it 3-0 Blackhawks.
Monroe's Karis Paulson hit a no-out two-run homer to center in the bottom of the third.
Unate put Fort (6-10, 6-8 Badger) ahead 5-2 in the fourth on a two-out, two-run single up the middle. Hailey Harris, who was 2-for-4, added a two-out run-scoring double in the fifth.
In the Fort sixth, Riley plated Unate on a sacrifice fly and Pease produced a two-out run-scoring single that upped the Blackhawks' advantage to 8-3.
Holzli got the start for Fort, allowing two earned runs on two hits over four innings. Reliever Madison Klauer allowed five earned on eight hits, striking out three, in three frames to earn the save.
The Blackhawks host Waunakee on Friday at 5 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 8,
MONROE 7
Fort 111 212 0 -- 8 12 0
Monroe 002 010 4 -- 7 10 0
Leading hitters -- FA: Unate 3x3 (2B), Pease 3x3, Harris 2x4 (2B); M: No. 12 2x4 (2B, HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- FA: Holzli W; 4-2-2-2-4-1, Klauer SV; 3-8-5-5-0-3; M: No. 3 L; 5-10-5-5-2-2, No. 11 2-2-2-2-1-1.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
DEFOREST -- Fort Atkinson's softball team scored seven combined runs in the first two innings, defeating host DeForest 9-5 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday.
Fort starter Madison Klauer allowed five earned runs on 10 hits, working all seven innings with two strikeouts to earn the decision.
Macey Pease plated two runs with a single in the Fort first and Klauer helped her own cause with a two-out, two-run double later in the inning.
Alex Theriault tripled and gave the Blackhawks (5-10, 5-8 Badger Conference) a 5-0 lead in the second after scoring on a base knock by Sofia Unate. With two outs, Macey Pease tripled home Ashlie Riley and Alyssa Heagney contributed a run-scoring double to left.
In the fifth, Klauer plated Heagney on a double to right and Mikaya Cave drove in a run on a grounder, upping the Fort advantage to 9-4.
Pease was 3-for-4 out of the cleanup spot in the order, driving in three and scoring twice. Klauer had two hits, three RBIs.
FORT ATKINSON 9,
DEFOREST 5
Fort 430 020 0 -- 9 9 3
DeForest 010 310 0 -- 5 10 1
Leading hitters -- FA: Pease 3x4 (3B), Klauer 2x4 (2 2B), Heagney (2B), Theriault (3B); D: Larson 2x4, Melter (2B), Hamele (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- FA: Klauer W; 7-10-5-5-2-3; D: Schroeder 2-6-7-7-2-2, Steffen 5-2-2-2-2-3.
