BRODHEAD — With two wins already over three-time defending Rock Valley softball champion Jefferson, Brodhead has so far put itself in position to end the Eagles’ run at the top of the league.
The Cardinals’ Mckenna Young struck out 15 batters — including four in one frame after a batter reached on a dropped third strike — and went 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate to lead her team to a 5-2 win at Brodhead High School on Tuesday afternoon.
Jaelyn Hilliard, the No. 9 hitter for Brodhead (8-0, 7-0 Rock Valley Conference), also walked twice, stole two bases and scored two go-ahead runs in the third and fifth innings.
Jefferson (6-2, 5-2) grabbed the lead early after Lily Fairfield led off the game with a single. She advanced into scoring position on a fielder’s choice, then came home on an RBI single by Bre Mengel, who was stranded at second after another fielder’s choice and a strikeout.
“We came out of the blocks well,” Jefferson softball coach Doug Messmann said. “Lily got on base right away and we hit the ball. I felt the momentum was ours. We kind of let the momentum swing a little with some untimely errors. We fought hard.
“They got a couple blooper hits and we had some throwing errors and found ourselves down by a couple.”
The Cardinals responded in the bottom of the first. Sophia Leitzen reached on an error with one out, and Young followed with a single. The pair stole second and third with Taetum Hoesly up to bat, who hit a sacrifice fly to center to tie the game.
Young worked out of a jam in the top of the third after Fairfield reached base on an error, then Hildie Dempsey singled behind her. Both moved into scoring position after tagging up on a fly ball to right, but Ashlyn Enke struck out looking for the third out, leaving two on base.
Brodhead took the lead without needing a hit in its half of the third.
Hilliard walked to start things off, then stole second base, her first of two steals in the game. She advanced to third on a groundout to shortstop, and when the first baseman’s throw across the diamond missed its target, she scampered home to put the Cardinals ahead.
Both Young and Jefferson pitcher Aeryn Messmann struck out the side in the fourth before the Eagles brought another run in to tie the game in the fifth.
After Tatum Ceslock made a nice tumbling catch in left field on a ball hit over her head for Brodhead’s first putout of the inning, Fairfield smashed a Young pitch to dead center over the outfielder and cruised into third with a triple off the wall. A wild pitch allowed her to come home, but Young was able to strike out the next two batters to get out of the inning.
The Cardinals responded to Jefferson’s second run with runs of their own.
After a strikeout to start the fifth, Hilliard again walked after working a full count and again stole second base. Ava Risum brought her home with a single, then she advanced to second on a throw to the plate. When the throw went to the backstop, she moved up to third.
She then scored on Leitzen’s single. The Brodhead third baseman stole second with Young at the plate, and the pitcher delivered her home with another single.
The last two innings for Young in the circle were drama-free. She allowed a single in the sixth but otherwise retired the rest of the batters she faced.
Jefferson starter Aeryn Messmann fanned 12 in six innings, allowing four earned on four hits in the loss.
The win put the Cardinals two games ahead of the Eagles in the standings and now own the head-to-head season series tiebreaker over the 2022 Division 2 state runners-up.
“By no means are we hanging our heads,” coach Messmann said. “We didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but there’s a lot of season left. The conference title is still there. We have to finish out our conference season strong. If we don’t get the conference title, we’re still playing for a big prize.
“We have to clean up the mistakes and improve. Even in a loss, we improved and I was happy with a lot of the things we did. We have to keep working hard.”
Jefferson is scheduled to host Edgerton on Thursday, but the game may be pushed up a day to beat inclement weather.
BRODHEAD 5, JEFFERSON 2
Jefferson 100 010 0 — 2 5 2
Brodhead 101 030 X — 5 4 1
Leading hitters—Fairfield (J) 2x4 (3B); Young (B) 2x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—J: Messmann (6-4-5-4-2-12). B: Young (W, 7-5-2-2-0-15).
