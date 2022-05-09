JEFFERSON — The Jefferson softball team opened its last week of Rock Valley play with a 13-3 victory over Edgerton on Youth Softball Night at Riverfront Park on Monday.
Freshman starter Ashlyn Enke pitched all five innings, striking out eight, while permitting three earned runs on three hits, retiring the last nine hitters she faced in order, to earn the decision as Jefferson pushed its win streak to 13 games.
“Ashlyn did a good job today,” Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. “She has had a successful season. She battled through walks and a few hits, including one a two-out bunt in the first inning with the bases loaded that we did not make the right read on and gave up a run.
“Ashlyn did a nice job bouncing back, dealing with adversity and finishing strong.”
Jefferson senior leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski, who was 4-for-4 with three runs scored, doubled in the first, advanced to third on a base knock by sophomore Lily Fairfield and scored on an error in the outfield on the play to make it 1-1.
Fairfield took third on a hit to left by freshman Breleigh Mengel and scored on an error. Freshman Hildie Dempsey plated a run with a ground ball and Mengel came around to score when Edgerton shortstop Shannon Rusch committed an error on a grounder hit by freshman Aeryn Messmann to cap the Eagles’ 4-run frame.
“I liked how we got off to a fast start and put up runs right away,” Peterson said. “Edgerton has played teams tough, so the fact they scored in the first inning and we came back with four right away was a positive.”
Fairfield plated senior Abby Helmink on a bunt single to make it 5-1 Eagles in the second. Serdynski added to the lead by scoring on a fielder’s choice by Mengel and Fairfield gave conference-leading Jefferson (16-1, 14-1 RVC) a 7-1 lead by stealing home on a double steal.
Rusch hit a two-run homer to center in the Edgerton third.
Helmink, senior Aidyn Messmann and Mengel each produced run-scoring singles as the Eagles scored six times in the fourth to enact the 10-run rule.
Kate Gunderson was saddled with the loss for the Crimson Tide, allowing eight earned runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.
The Eagles, who are a game in front of Brodhead in the RVC, travel to face third-place Beloit Turner this afternoon.
JEFFERSON 13, EDGERTON 3 (6)
Edgerton 102 00 — 3 3 6
Jefferson 430 6x — 13 13 0
Leading hitters—E: Shannon Rusch (HR); J: Savannah Serdynski 4x4 (2B), Lily Fairfield 2x2, Breleigh Mengel 2x4.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—E: Kate Gunderson (L, 3.2-9-10-8-1-5), Talim Kjendlie (0.1-4-3-3-0-1); J: Ashlyn Enke (W, 5-3-3-3-8-3).
