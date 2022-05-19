COTTAGE GROVE — The Jefferson softball team capped a 21-win regular season by holding off host Monona Grove 5-4 on Thursday.
In the seventh, Eagle freshman pitcher Aeryn Messmann, who struck out 14, allowed her second hit of the game — a leadoff single to Paige Hanson — before Emma Lee drew a walk. Jefferson freshman Hildie Dempsey entered to face Dani Lucey, who lined a two-run triple to right to cut the lead to 5-3. Ava Hackel followed with a run-scoring grounder for the first out of the inning.
First runners on first and second, Dempsey fanned Izzy Babinchak on a foul tip and got Lindsey Ritzema to foul out to freshman first baseman Ashlyn Enke in foul territory to make it a final.
Messmann tossed six-plus stellar innings of two-hit ball, walking two and was charged with two earned while throwing 102 pitches, including 72 for strikes. She fanned eight hitters in the row in the early innings, pitching three perfect frames to start the game.
“Aeryn was dialed in and throwing hard but also moving the ball well,” Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. “She keeps hitters off balance and really pitched well against a good-hitting team.
“You can’t ask for anything more in her last three outings.”
Jefferson (21-2) led from the get-go as senior Savannah Serdynski opened the game with a line shot single to center and scored on an error at third base when sophomore Lily Fairfield laid down a bunt. Dempsey plated Fairfield with a two-out single.
Serdynski delivered a two-out RBI single in the fourth, scoring Enke who reached base by drawing a five-pitch walk.
MG (17-5) cut the deficit to 3-1 in the fourth on an error.
Freshman Breleigh Mengel, who was 2-for-4, singled home Serdynski, who was 3-for-4, in the Jefferson seventh. Fairfield scored on an error later in the frame, pushing the lead to 5-1.
MG starter Karlie McKenzie, who has three no-hitters to her name this season, struck out seven and allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits in six innings in the loss.
“We’ve been stressing putting the ball in play and battling every pitch,” Peterson said. “We did a better job of that today. We had kids who fouled balls off and got deep into the count. I thought we took a lot of good at bats.
“Hildie did a good job to close it out under some pressure in the seventh. It was a tough week with three good teams and playing under pressure. I like how we responded. We have to reset next week and start over.”
Top-seeded Jefferson hosts ninth-seeded Evansville in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday.
JEFFERSON 5, MONONA GROVE 4
Jefferson 200 100 2 — 5 8 2
Monona Grove 000 100 3 — 4 3 2
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 3x4, Mengel 2x4; Hesse (2B); MG: Lucey (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Ae. Messmann W; 6-2-3-2-14-2, Dempsey 1-1-1-1-1-0; MG: McKenzie L; 6-6-3-1-7-2, Perez 1-2-2-1-0-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.