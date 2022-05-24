JEFFERSON — Aidyn Messmann homered and had four hits as the top-seeded Jefferson softball team routed ninth-seeded Evansville 17-2 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Riverfront Park on Tuesday.
The Eagles (22-2) produced 21 hits, including six for extra bases, in just four plate appearances in the five-inning game.
“One through nine in the order, we did a good job hitting the ball hard and putting it in play,” Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. “Savannah Serdynski, Lily Fairfield and Aidyn Messmann did a good job setting the tone early on in our first inning.”
After freshman pitcher Hildie Dempsey struck out the side in the first, the Eagles scored five times on six hits in the home half of the inning.
Messmann hit a two-run blast to center, senior Julia Ball had an RBI single and freshman Ashlyn Enke doubled home a run to cap the rally.
Messmann, Ball and Enke all produced run-scoring hits in the second, pushing the lead to 9-2. In the third, Jefferson scored seven times on seven hits to lead 16-2. Freshman Breleigh Mengel, freshman Aeryn Messmann, Enke, sophomore Allie Hesse and senior Savannah Serdynski all drove home runs.
Dempsey struck out nine and walked two, going the distance to earn the distance. She permitted two unearned runs on one hit.
“We have a lot of confidence in her and she pitched really well,” Peterson said of Dempsey.
Serdynski was 3-for-4, scoring three times. Aidyn Messmann was 4-for-4, scoring four times. Ball and Enke added three hits apiece.
The Eagles host fifth-seeded Edgerton, which edged fourth-seeded Monroe 10-9 on Tuesday, in Thursday’s regional final. Game time is 5 p.m.
“We have to come focused and ready to go,” Peterson said. “We’ll need to battle every at bat, play good defense and throw strikes like we did tonight to continue advancing.”
