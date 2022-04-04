WHITEWATER — Savannah Serdynski had four hits and Julia Ball pitched four effective innings as Jefferson’s softball team opened the season by beating host Whitewater 14-1 in a Rock Valley game on Monday.

Serdynski singled to leadoff the game and scored on Hildie Dempsey’s two-out, two-run single. Serdynski added a two-out RBI single in the second and Aidyn Messmann tripled to left to open the third and scored on Aeryn Messmann’s sacrifice fly. Breleigh Mengel had a two-out single, plating Dempsey, to make it 5-1 through three innings.

Fairfield, who was 2-for-3, had a run-scoring single to center in the fourth before the Eagles scored eight times on five hits in the fifth to break it open.

“We started putting the ball in play in the fifth inning and hit the ball hard,” Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. “We also took advantage of a few walks and errors.”

Eagles starter Julia Ball allowed one unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks over four innings to pick up the win. Dempsey then struck out the side in the fifth.

“Julia picked up where she left off pitching wise from last season,” Peterson said. “Hildie looked good with her inning.

“We also did some good things at the plate but have to shore up a couple things on the base paths. Pretty happy overall with our first game.”

Mengel, Dempsey, Ashlyn Enke and Aeryn Messmann are the team’s four freshmen starters, joining the five returnees from last year’s state tournament qualifying group.

For Whitewater, which had only two singles, Jenna Pope allowed nine earned on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The Eagles are scheduled to host McFarland this afternoon.

JEFFERSON 14, WHITEWATER 1 (5)

Jefferson 212 18 — 14 13 1

Whitewater 010 00 — 1 2 2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Ball W; 4-2-1-0-3-0, Dempsey 1-0-0-0-3-1; WW: Pope L; 4.1-9-10-9-2-4, Bohmann 0.0-3-3-3-0-0, Kubicz 0.2-1-1-0-0-2.

Leading hitters: J: Serdynski 4x4 (2B), Fairfield 2x3, Ai. Messmann 2x3 (2B, 3B), Dempsey 2x2.

