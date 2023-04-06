ABOVE: Fort Atkinson sophomore Ashlie Riley slides safely into home on a passed ball during the fifth inning of Thursday’s Badger Conference game versus Monroe at FAHS. The Blackhawks won 11-9. RIGHT: Fort Atkinson junior Macey Pease scores a run during the fifth inning of Thursday’s game versus Monroe at FAHS. The Blackhawks won 11-9.
The Blackhawks countered a six-spot by the Cheesemakers with a five-run rally of their own.
Alyssa Heagney plated the tying runs with a single, Ashlie Riley scored the go-ahead run on an error and Fort Atkinson’s softball team beat visiting Monroe 11-9 in a back-and-forth Badger Conference game at FAHS on Thursday.
The Blackhawks (1-1) grabbed a 4-3 lead in the third on a single by Heagney, who finished 3-for-4.
Fort’s Macey Pease swiped home on a double steal play in the fifth before Riley scored on a passed ball after stealing third to give Fort a 6-3 edge.
Back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Chesney Slotten and Karis Paulson in the Monroe sixth helped the Cheesemakers grab a brief 9-6 lead.
Riley was the fourth consecutive hitter in the Fort sixth to draw a walk, resulting in a run. Heagney came up next, delivering the aforementioned two-run single to center to tie it. Madison Klauer helped her cause with an RBI single to make it 11-9.
Klauer, who earned the decision, permitted six earned on 13 hits while pitching all seven innings. She struck out three and walked one.
Pease and Kaylee Jordan scored three runs apiece for the Blackhawks, who play at Monona Grove on Saturday.
