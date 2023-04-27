Stoughton fended off a late rally from the Fort Atkinson softball team to earn an 8-7 victory in Badger East play on Thursday at FAHS.

The Blackhawks (5-6, 4-5 in conference) came up to bat in the seventh down 8-5. Ava Perkins retired Fort leadoff hitter Kaylee Jordan with a fly out and got Sofia Unate to ground out to start the inning. Ashlie Riley singled up the middle and scored on a triple to right by Alyssa Heagney. Macey Pease came up next and singled to right, scoring Heagney to make it 8-7. Perkins then got her counterpart — Madison Klauer — to ground out to third base with Pease on second base to end the game.

Load comments