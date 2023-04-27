Stoughton fended off a late rally from the Fort Atkinson softball team to earn an 8-7 victory in Badger East play on Thursday at FAHS.
The Blackhawks (5-6, 4-5 in conference) came up to bat in the seventh down 8-5. Ava Perkins retired Fort leadoff hitter Kaylee Jordan with a fly out and got Sofia Unate to ground out to start the inning. Ashlie Riley singled up the middle and scored on a triple to right by Alyssa Heagney. Macey Pease came up next and singled to right, scoring Heagney to make it 8-7. Perkins then got her counterpart — Madison Klauer — to ground out to third base with Pease on second base to end the game.
The Vikings, who lost 17-10 on Tuesday, scored three times with two away in the second. Fort countered with an RBI single by Makiah Cave in the home half of the inning and tied it up at 3 in the third on a no-out sharply hit single the other way by Ashlie Riley.
Stoughton strung together four straight run-scoring hits in the fourth to go ahead 8-3.
With two away in the Fort fourth, Jordan doubled in a run and scored on an error after Unate singled to make it 8-5. The Blackhawks went down in order in the fifth and sixth innings.
Klauer took the loss, surrendering eight runs (three earned) on 12 hits in seven innings while striking out two. Perkins also went the distance, allowing six earned on 11 hits to earn the decision.
Fort hosts Jefferson this afternoon at 5 p.m. in the Rock River Rumble game.
