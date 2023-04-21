Fort Atkinson catcher Sofia Unate lines a double to center in the first inning of Friday's nonconference road game versus Cambridge. Unate had three hits, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs for the Blackhawks, who won 15-0.
Fort Atkinson pitcher Madison Klauer records a base hit on this swing during Friday's nonconference road game versus Cambridge. Klauer drove in four runs and pitched four innings of one-hit ball to earn the decision in the Blackhawks' 15-0 victory.
Fort Atkinson shortstop Macey Pease throws to first base in time for the putout during Friday's nonconference road game against Cambridge. The Blackhawks won 15-0 and Pease had two hits, scoring three times.
CAMBRIDGE -- Ashlie Riley and winning pitcher Madison Klauer drove in four runs apiece and Fort Atkinson's softball team established a new season-high in runs scored in a 15-0 five-inning victory at Cambridge on Friday.
The Blackhawks (4-4) scored a combined 11 runs in the third and fourth innings, finishing with 18 hits.
Sofia Unate, who had three hits, doubled in the Fort first, stole third and scored on a base knock by Riley. Klauer helped her own cause with an RBI double in the third. Makiah Cave and Lauren Wessels added run-scoring singles to make it 6-0.
The Blackhawks loaded the bases with no away in the fourth. Klauer came up next and singled to clear the bases. A two-run double by Riley, who was 3-for-4, later in the frame capped a six-run rally.
Klauer struck out four and allowed one hit in four innings. Paige Wangerin pitched a scoreless fifth to cap the combined 1-hitter.
Both teams are in action this afternoon at 5 p.m. with Fort facing Milton on the road and Cambridge (1-3) hosting Lakeside Lutheran.
FORT ATKINSON 15, CAMBRIDGE 0 (5)
Fort 105 63 -- 15 18 0
Cambridge 000 00 -- 0 1 0
Leading hitters -- FA: Jordan 2x4, Unate 3x4 (2B), Riley 3x4 (2B), Pease 2x3, Klauer 2x3 (2B), Wessels 2x3.
