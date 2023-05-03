Jefferson beats Edgerton
JEFFERSON — Hildie Dempsey and Ashlyn Enke both homered as Jefferson’s softball team knocked off Edgerton 11-6 in Rock Valley play at Riverfront Park on Wednesday.

The Eagles (14-3, 12-3 in conference) responded from a disappointing 5-4 home loss to McFarland by scoring in all but one inning versus the Crimson Tide.

