JEFFERSON — Hildie Dempsey and Ashlyn Enke both homered as Jefferson’s softball team knocked off Edgerton 11-6 in Rock Valley play at Riverfront Park on Wednesday.
The Eagles (14-3, 12-3 in conference) responded from a disappointing 5-4 home loss to McFarland by scoring in all but one inning versus the Crimson Tide.
Dempsey’s solo shot to center with two away in the second inning cut Jefferson’s deficit to 4-3.
Dempsey, who was 4-for-4 and scored three times, tripled in a run with one away in the fourth before scoring on a ground out by winning pitcher Bre Mengel to give the Eagles their first lead, 5-4.
Edgerton (4-9, 4-8) answered in the visitors half of the fifth, retaking the lead on Nicole Shaw’s 2-run blast to center.
Allie Hesse, who was 3-for-4, tied it up in the Eagles’ half of the fifth with a no-out double and scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball. Lily Fairfield added an insurance score with a sacrifice fly later in the inning.
Enke led off the sixth by homering to left.
Mengel started and tossed the first five innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on four hits with eight strikeouts, three walks. Enke retired the side in order in the sixth and seventh innings, fanning four.
The Eagles play at Clinton this afternoon at 5 p.m.
