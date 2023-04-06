LEFT: Jefferson sophomore Hildie Dempsey rounds third base and high-fives head coach Doug Messmann after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of Thursday’s game versus Clinton at Riverfront Park. Dempsey was 2-for-4 in the Eagles’ 7-0 victory. RIGHT: Jefferson sophomore Ashlyn Enke delivers during Thursday’s home game versus Clinton at Riverfront Park. Enke fanned 11 in a one-hit shutout as the Eagles earned a 7-0 victory.
JEFFERSON — Hildie Dempsey homered and Ashlyn Enke pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Jefferson’s softball team beat Clinton 7-0 in Rock Valley play at Riverfront Park on Thursday.
Enke walked the game’s first batter before retiring the next 11 in order. After permitting a two-out single in the fourth, she retired 10 consecutive to end it. Enke threw 64 of her 89 pitches for strikes and helped her own cause with a pair of hits.
“Ashlyn was hitting her spots well,” Jefferson softball coach Doug Messmann said. “What I was calling, she was hitting the spot and keeping it away from them.”
Jefferson leadoff hitter Lily Fairfield walked in the first, took second and third on separate wild pitches before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Bre Mengel.
Dempsey laced a 1-1 offering over the right-field fence in the third for a two-run shot. After the Eagles drew a walk and reached via error, Allie Hesse delivered a two-out, two-run double to make it 5-0. Enke singled and scored on a sac fly by Hesse in the fifth. Enke’s run-scoring single in the sixth resulted in the final margin.
“Hildie was due and she got a hold of it,” Messmann said. “It got out by a long shot. We knew right away off the bat it was gone.
“Across the board, we are going up to bat and being smart and making them pitch to us. We aren’t chasing bad pitches, we’re getting deep into the count and we are making good contact.”
The Eagles, who are 3-1 overall and in conference, play a nonconference game at Mayville this afternoon at 5 p.m.
