Jefferson softball
WALWORTH -- Jefferson's softball team took the lead for good with a six-run rally in the fourth inning, topping host Big Foot 15-3 in its Rock Valley Conference finale on Thursday.

The Eagles (16-4, 14-4 in conference) used four consecutive two-out hits to take a 7-3 lead in the fourth. Bre Mengel singled in a run and another runner scored via error to make it 3-all. Ashlyn Enke's RBI single coupled with an error resulted in two more runs. Aeryn Messmann and Allie Hesse both added run-scoring hits.

