WALWORTH -- Jefferson's softball team took the lead for good with a six-run rally in the fourth inning, topping host Big Foot 15-3 in its Rock Valley Conference finale on Thursday.
The Eagles (16-4, 14-4 in conference) used four consecutive two-out hits to take a 7-3 lead in the fourth. Bre Mengel singled in a run and another runner scored via error to make it 3-all. Ashlyn Enke's RBI single coupled with an error resulted in two more runs. Aeryn Messmann and Allie Hesse both added run-scoring hits.
Jefferson did more two-out damage in the fifth, breaking the game open with a five-run frame. Hannah Werning doubled and scored on Lily Fairfield's triple. Mengel and Hesse added RBI singles.
Enke entered in relief in the third inning and earned the decision. She struck out 11, throwing 4 1/3 no-hit innings with one walk. Mengel started and gave up three runs on four hits, punching out four, in 2 2/3 innings.
Fairfield and Mengel -- the Eagles' top two batters in the order -- had three hits apiece. Fairfield scored four times.
Jefferson finishes third in the RVC standings, snapping the program's three-season streak of winning the league crown.
Jefferson plays at Poynette on Tuesday in a battle of ranked teams that played at last season's state tournament.
