EAST TROY -- Jefferson's softball team routed East Troy 12-0 and 18-1 in a Rock Valley doubleheader on Saturday.
In the opener, the Eagles (8-2, 7-2 in conference) backed starter Ashlyn Enke with seven runs in the first two innings combined. Bre Mengel tripled home a pair in the first and Enke followed with a run-scoring double.
Enke and Allie Hesse each had two-out RBI doubles in the second. Hildie Dempsey tripled home a run in the third, adding an RBI single in the fourth.
Lily Fairfield, who scored three times, and Dempsey had three hits apiece.
Enke, who doubled twice, struck out 12 in a two-hit shutout to earn the victory.
Jefferson had 16 hits in the finale and took advantage of nine Trojans errors.
Dempsey, Mengel and Enke had consecutive run-scoring hits in the Eagles first. Aeryn Messmann's bases-clearing three-run double in the second made it 8-1.
Dempsey finished 4-for-4 with four runs, Fairfield scored four times, Mengel went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and four runs and Enke was 3 of 3 with four runs driven in.
Mengel pitched five innings of two-hit ball, striking out five, to earn the win.
Jefferson has a conference doubleheader at Whitewater on Tuesday starting at 4:30 p.m.
Game one
JEFFERSON 12, EAST TROY 0 (5)
Jefferson 432 30 -- 12 13 0
East Troy 000 00 -- 0 2 4
Leading hitters -- J: Enke 2x3 (2 2B), Hesse (2B), Fairfield 3x3 (3B), Dempsey 3x4 (3B), Smith 2x2, Mengel (3B).
