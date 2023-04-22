Jefferson softball
EAST TROY -- Jefferson's softball team routed East Troy 12-0 and 18-1 in a Rock Valley doubleheader on Saturday.

In the opener, the Eagles (8-2, 7-2 in conference) backed starter Ashlyn Enke with seven runs in the first two innings combined. Bre Mengel tripled home a pair in the first and Enke followed with a run-scoring double.

