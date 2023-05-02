JEFFERSON — McFarland scored four early runs and held off a late rally by Jefferson’s softball team to win 5-4 at Riverfront Park in Rock Valley action on Tuesday.
Brooklyn Judd singled in a run and scored on a passed ball in the Spartans’ three-run first inning. McFarland’s Ellie Richardson scored on a two-out error in the second inning and Brooke Punzel crossed home on a wild pitch to make it 5-1 in the fifth.
Jefferson stayed within touch on a two-out run-scoring double by Chloe Smith in the sixth.
The Eagles, who had a seven-game win streak snapped, came to bat in the seventh down 5-2. With one away, Lily Fairfield tripled to left and scored on a two-out double to center by Bre Mengel. Ashlyn Enke followed with an RBI double of her own, lining a shot up the middle, that cut the margin to 5-4. McFarland’s Brynne Bieri got her counterpart — Aeryn Messmann — to hit a ground ball to shortstop to end it.
Bieri went the distance, striking out 12 and allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits, to earn the win. She struck out the side in the second and third innings for the Spartans (11-7, 8-6 in conference).
Messmann surrendered five runs, two of which were earned, on six hits and fanned three across seven innings for the Division 2 fourth-ranked Eagles (13-3, 11-3).
The loss drops Jefferson two full games behind Brodhead in the conference standings.
The Eagles host Edgerton this afternoon at 5:15 p.m.
MCFARLAND 5, JEFFERSON 4
McFarland 310 010 0 — 5 6 3
Jefferson 000 101 2 — 4 7 2
Leading hitters — M: Bieri 2x4, Judd 2x4; J: Mengel 2x4 (2B), Enke 2x4 (2B), Fairfield (3B), Smith (2B).
