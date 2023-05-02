Jefferson softball
Buy Now

JEFFERSON — McFarland scored four early runs and held off a late rally by Jefferson’s softball team to win 5-4 at Riverfront Park in Rock Valley action on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Judd singled in a run and scored on a passed ball in the Spartans’ three-run first inning. McFarland’s Ellie Richardson scored on a two-out error in the second inning and Brooke Punzel crossed home on a wild pitch to make it 5-1 in the fifth.

Load comments