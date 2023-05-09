Kaylee Jordan homered and Fort Atkinson's softball team snapped a four-game skid by topping visiting DeForest 6-3 in Badger East play on Tuesday.
Lauren Wessels doubled in a run in the Fort second inning to make it 2-all.
DeForest retook the lead, 3-2, on a run-scoring double by Desirae Kalstrom in the fifth.
Ashlie Riley's RBI double up the middle in the home half of the inning made it 3-3. Winning pitcher Madison Klauer drove in the go-ahead run on a ground out before Riley stole home on a double steal to cap the three-run rally with the score 5-3.
Jordan hit a solo shot to center with one away in the sixth for the Blackhawks (6-9, 5-7 in conference).
Klauer went the distance, allowing three earned on 12 hits with no strikeouts and no walks. She got out of a two-on, one-out jam in the fifth by getting a pop fly before a runner was called out on the base paths to end the inning, setting the stage for Fort's go-ahead rally.
Fort's Sofia Unate doubled and tripled and Macey Pease also had a two-hit game.
DeForest (9-10, 5-8) starter Payton Steffen allowed five earned on seven hits in five frames in the loss.
Fort faces Edgewood at Goodman Park in Madison this afternoon at 5 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 6, DEFOREST 3
DeForest 110 010 0 -- 3 12 0
Fort 110 031 x -- 6 8 1
Leading hitters -- DE: Smith 2x4, Melter 2x4 (2B), Schroeder 2x4, Pettineo 2x3, Kalstrom (2B); FA: Unate 2x4 (2B, 3B), Pease 2x2, Riley (2B), Wessels (2B), Rue (2B), Jordan (HR).
