Lakeside Lutheran’s Reyna Rupnow rounds third base and high fives head coach Matt Doering after hitting a grand slam during the fourth inning of Thursday’s nonconference home game versus Fort Atkinson. The Warriors won 10-0 in five innings and Rupnow had three hits.
LAKE MILLS — It was anyone’s game when Reyna Rupnow dug in with two outs and the bases loaded in the fourth inning.
One swing later, the Warriors were riding high.
Rupnow hit a grand slam as part of a six-run rally in the fourth, leading Lakeside Lutheran past visiting Fort Atkinson 10-0 in five innings in nonconference softball on Thursday.
In a postseason tuneup for both sides, Lakeside’s bats made plenty of noise.
Kendall Lemke got the Warriors’ rally in the fourth under way with a single, advancing to second on Chloe Berg’s sacrifice bunt. Jordan Genz singled up the middle to put runners on the corners. Consecutive RBI singles up the gut by Grace Plitzuweit and Grace Cook gave Lakeside a 2-0 edge.
After a single by Grace Cody and fielder’s choice that saw Plitzuweit called out on a force out at the plate, Rupnow stepped into the box. She launched the first pitch she saw from Fort starter Madison Klauer over the fence in left field, sending players from Lakeside’s third-base dugout spilling onto the field in celebration.
Lemke led off the Lakeside fifth with a blast to left and then Jenna Shadoski’s run-scoring single enacted the 10-run rule.
“Reyna Rupnow had a huge offensive day with the big shot being her grand slam,” Lakeside softball coach Matt Doering said. “Kendall Lemke added a solo shot in the fifth. We got offense from all across the lineup today. It was a nice way to end the regular season.”
Cook earned the decision, pitching five innings of six-hit ball with two strikeouts and one walk for the Warriors (11-9).
Klauer took the loss, allowing seven earned on 10 hits in four-plus innings.
Fort’s Kaylee Jordan led off the game with a double. The Blackhawks (9-11) had two runners in scoring position with one away before a strikeout and fly out to right field ended the threat. Fort stranded two more runners in scoring position in the third and Tianna Kostroski was cut down trying to swipe third base, ending the fourth.
“We had a real tight game going until we blew it open in the fourth,” Doering said. “Give Fort a ton of credit, they threatened multiple times, but we were able to work out of jams.
On Tuesday, Fort’s playoff opener is at Janesville Parker while Lakeside starts the postseason at home versus Dominican.
FORT ATKINSON 10, LAKESIDE 0 (5)
Fort 000 00 — 0 6 0
Lakeside 000 64 — 10 12 2
Leading hitters — FA: Jordan 2x3 (2B); LL: Rupnow 3x3 (HR), Lemke 2x3 (HR), Cook 2x3.
