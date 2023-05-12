hot SOFTBALL Softball: Madison Klauer tosses 3-hitter, Kaylee Jordan has 3 hits in Fort 5-1 win at DeForest nateg May 12, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEFOREST -- Madison Klauer pitched a three-hitter, Kaylee Jordan had three hits and Fort Atkinson won its Badger East softball finale 5-1 at DeForest on Friday.The Blackhawks (8-10, 7-8 in conference) supported Klauer, who allowed a run, walked five and fanned two in her second complete-game decision over the Norskies in four days, with three early runs.Jordan led off the game by lining a single to right, stole second base, advanced to third on a grounder by Sofia Unate before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Ashlie Riley.With one away in the third, Unate singled in a run with a second run coming across via error in center field, which made it 3-0.Tianna Kostroski tripled to lead off the Blackhawks' fifth inning, scoring on a ground out by Lauren Wessels. Makiah Cave added a run-scoring single in the Fort sixth.A 1-6-3 double play ended the DeForest (11-10, 6-9) first inning and Unate, who catches, threw out a runner trying to steal third base to end the game.Fort plays at Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday to close out the regular season.FORT ATKINSON 5, DEFOREST 1Fort 102 011 0 -- 5 7 1DeForest 000 000 1 -- 1 3 2Leading hitters -- FA: Jordan 3x4 (2B), Cave 2x3, Kostroski (3B); D: Steffen 2x3 (2B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- FA: Klauer W; 7-3-1-1-5-2; D: Schroeder L; 4.1-6-4-2-0-0, Steffen 2.2-1-1-1-3-3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.