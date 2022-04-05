JEFFERSON — Freshman Aeryn Messmann’s varsity pitching debut was a smashing success.
Messmann threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and the Jefferson softball team knocked off visiting McFarland 9-0 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
“For a freshman to come out and pitch against McFarland — a top three or four team in our conference — the way she did was very impressive,” Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said.
“Aeryn worked ahead of hitters and then she mixed up her pitches. We made good defensive plays behind her. Hildie Dempsey made a diving catch to her left and laid out to do it in the first inning. That set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Messmann, who walked two and threw 96 pitches, helped her own cause with a two-out, two-run blast to center in the fifth, extending the Eagles’ lead to 5-0.
Senior Aidyn Messmann, who was 3-for-4, singled home a run in the first and hit a one-out, two-run shot to right in the third.
Savannah Serdynski doubled and was 3-for-4, scoring twice, out of the leadoff spot. Lily Fairfield, the team’s No. 2 hitter, was 3-for-3 and crossed home plate on a pair of occasions.
“Savannah knows when she can lay down a bunt, slap hit or swing in full,” Peterson said. “Lily stepped up and hit it hard. The kids at the bottom of the lineup are moving baserunners well. It’s good when the top of your order is being effective. It sets the tone for everything.”
McFarland starter Brynne Bieri took the loss, allowing six earned on 12 hits in six innings.
Jefferson is scheduled to face Clinton on Thursday.
