Softball: Milton shuts out Fort Atkinson 10-0 nateg Apr 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gwen Baker tossed a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and drove in three runs to lead Milton past host Fort Atkinson 10-0 in Badger East softball on Tuesday.Baker walked none, scattering three hits for the Red Hawks (9-1, 4-0 in conference).Trinity Harris singled in two and Baker doubled home a pair in the Milton second. Baker’s run-scoring single in the fourth made it 5-0.Kenzie Marquardt also drove in three runs for the Red Hawks.Fort starter Madison Klauer permitted six earned on 14 hits in six frames in the loss.Kaylee Jordan doubled and Makiah Cave tripled for the Blackhawks (3-4, 3-3), who host Johnson Creek this afternoon at 4 p.m.MILTON 10, FORT ATKINSON 0 (6)Milton 040 114 — 10 14 0Fort 000 000 — 0 3 2Leading hitters — M: G. Baker 2x4 (2B), M. Baker 2x4 (2 2B), Harris 2x3, Agnew 2x3, Marquardt (2B), Benash (2B); FA: Jordan (2B), Cave (3B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — M: G. Baker W; 6-3-0-0-0-9; FA: Klauer L; 6-14-10-6-1-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.