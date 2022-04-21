Alex Theriault
Fort Atkinson senior first baseman Alex Theriault steps on the bag for an out during Thursday's home game against Milton. The Blackhawks lost 5-0.

 Nate Gilbert

Sophomore Gwen Baker threw a perfect game with eight strikeouts as Milton topped the Fort Atkinson softball team 5-0 in a Badger-East Conference game at FAHS on Thursday.

Baker threw 54 of her 71 pitches for strikes.

Kylie Reed doubled to lead off the game and scored to give Milton a 1-0 edge. Anya Thomas added a two-run single in the fifth and Milton plated two more in the sixth for the final margin.

Blackhawks starter Madison Klauer took the loss, giving up five earned runs on 16 hits with six strikeouts, one walk.

The Blackhawks host Monona Grove today at 5 p.m. and host Lake Mills on Saturday at 10 a.m.

MILTON 5, FORT ATKINSON 0

Milton 100 022 0 — 5 16 0

Fort 000 000 — 0 0 2

Leading hitters — M: Reed 2x4, Knoble 2x4, Schnell 2x4, Baker 2x4, Vanderhei 2x4 (2B), Thomas 2x4, Mezera 2x4, Reed 2x4 (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — M: Baker W; 7-0-0-0-0-8; FA: Klauer L; 7-16-5-5-1-6.

